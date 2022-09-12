Trending
Sept. 12, 2022 / 8:53 AM

Biden to detail 'moonshot' plan to end cancer on 60th anniversary of iconic JFK speech

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden details his "Cancer Moonshot" initiative in the East Room of the White House in Washington on February 2. He will promote the plan on Monday in Massachusetts on the 60th anniversary of a famous speech given by former President John F. Kennedy. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/51a8895e31ee5385d09c5a00a1322694/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is traveling to Massachusetts on Monday to promote his plan to end cancer on the 60th anniversary of one of former President John F. Kennedy's most famous speeches.

Biden was scheduled to leave the White House and arrive in Boston just before noon on Monday, the White House said. He will first make remarks at the airport and later address his "Cancer Moonshot" initiative.

The president will speak about his plan to "end cancer as we know it" during a visit to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum at 4 p.m. EDT.

Biden will attend a Democratic Party reception in Boston before returning to the White House.

RELATED Breast implants linked to rare cases of cancer, FDA warns

The president detailed his "Cancer Moonshot" initiative in February, which aims to cut cancer deaths in the United States in half over the next quarter-century.

"We're calling it a 'Moonshot,' and that's because I believe that this effort, like President [John] Kennedy's call to land on the moon ... is truly a call to humankind -- to be bold and do big things," Biden previously said of the project.

Monday's speech in Boston comes on the 60th anniversary of one of Kennedy's most famous speeches -- one he gave at Rice University in Houston that proclaimed the United States would put astronauts on the moon by the end of the 1960s. It was a bold declaration that surprised some and concerned others that such an achievement couldn't be done.

RELATED Some artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease, study says

The first men on the moon landed in July 1969, meeting Kennedy's deadline with five months to spare.

"We choose to go to the moon. We choose to go to the moon. We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things -- not because they are easy, but because they are hard," Kennedy said in his iconic address.

"Because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills. Because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win."

President John F. Kennedy speaks at Rice University in Houston, Texas, on September 12, 1962. The speech is best remembered for Kennedy's promise to send astronauts to the moon, "not because [it] is easy, but because [it] is hard." File Photo by NASA

Biden first laid the seeds of the Cancer Moonshot in 2016 when he was vice president under President Barack Obama, and not long after his son Beau died of brain cancer. It's a loss that still deeply affects Biden.

Biden's plan establishes the White House Cancer Cabinet, an initiative involving multiple departments across the federal government, and calls for improved and earlier cancer screenings and detection, as well as prevention and at-home screenings.

"It is a vision that will change people's lives for the better, improve their health, and decrease the burden of the disease," the White House said in a statement on Monday.

"When we come together as a nation around ideas that unite us -- like fighting cancer -- we can show the world that anything is possible. The president has long believed that America can be defined with one word: possibilities. And the American people demonstrate every day what is possible."

Also on Monday, Biden will sign an executive order to launch a national biotechnology and biomanufacturing initiative.

The White House said the initiative will drive federal investments to spur new biotechnology leadership and economic competitiveness in the fields.

"This initiative will make the United States more prosperous and our planet more secure," the White House said in a statement.

The White House will host a summit Wednesday for Biden's bioeconomy and biomanufacturing plan.

