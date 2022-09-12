DirecTV's 'Sunday Ticket' begins final NFL season with website, app problems

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Football fans across the United States who paid hundreds of dollars to subscribe to DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket were inexplicably blacked out for hours during the first weekend of the new NFL season.
Fans said they received error messages or couldn't even sign into their accounts on Sunday to watch games. One error message said the reason for the problem was because some viewers, who were trying to watch at home, were in or near an NFL stadium. As part of its blackout policy, Sunday Ticket is blacked out in and around stadiums.