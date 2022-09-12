Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages

1/4

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Apple is expected to release its iOS 16 operating system for iPhones on Monday, allowing users to edit or recall recently sent messages and adding a slew of other features and design elements. For the first time, iPhone users will now also be able to schedule emails ahead of time in the Mail app and create multi-stop routes with up to 15 locations in Apple Maps. Advertisement

The operating system was announced in June and downloads are expected to begin around 1 p.m. EDT for all eligible Apple smartphones from the iPhone 8, released in 2017, to iPhone 14 line which will be available in stores starting Friday.

With iOS 16 installed, users can unsend a message for up to 2 minutes and make up to five edits to a message within 15 minutes after it has been sent. Recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message.

Users will also be able to recover recently deleted messages and mark conversations as unread so they can be read later. Apple is also adding SharePlay to Messages so users can view or listen to synced content while chatting.

"iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience iPhone," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said in a statement in June.

A new lock screen design will place the subjects of photos in front of the time and date to create a sense of depth and users can change the type styles and colors of the time and date elements.

New widgets will let users control how they see calendar events, the weather, battery levels and alarms among other notifications on the lock screen and notifications will now roll up from the bottom of the screen.

"A new Lock Screen gallery features a range of options for inspiration, such as Apple collections, which include Pride and Unity to celebrate special cultural moments," a news release from Apple reads.

A new feature called Live Activities, which will be available later this year, will help users stay on top of real-time events such as a "sports game, workout, ride-share or food delivery order" from the lock screen.

In the iPhone camera app, a new toggle will let users automatically send photos to a shared photo library in the iCloud where all participants can access, edit and delete their photos and videos.

Other additions include allowing users to add their medications to the Health app to create schedules and reminders, with information on potential interactions provided by Elsevier -- a publisher of health and science information.

"The Medications feature should not be used as a substitute for professional medical judgment," Apple noted in the fine print.

"Additional information is available on the labels of medications, but users should consult their healthcare provider prior to making any decisions related to their health."

Apple has also added several accessibility updates, including live captions to make it easier for the deaf community to follow along with FaceTime and phone calls.

With the release of iOS 16, Apple is also releasing watchOS 9 for all Apple Watches beginning with Series 4, released in 2018. That update includes three new watch faces.