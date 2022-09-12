Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 12, 2022 / 9:23 AM

Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Apple is expected to release its iOS 16 operating system for iPhones on Monday, allowing users to edit or recall recently sent messages and adding a slew of other features and design elements. Photo courtesy of Apple
Apple is expected to release its iOS 16 operating system for iPhones on Monday, allowing users to edit or recall recently sent messages and adding a slew of other features and design elements. Photo courtesy of Apple

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Apple is expected to release its iOS 16 operating system for iPhones on Monday, allowing users to edit or recall recently sent messages and adding a slew of other features and design elements.

For the first time, iPhone users will now also be able to schedule emails ahead of time in the Mail app and create multi-stop routes with up to 15 locations in Apple Maps.

Advertisement

The operating system was announced in June and downloads are expected to begin around 1 p.m. EDT for all eligible Apple smartphones from the iPhone 8, released in 2017, to iPhone 14 line which will be available in stores starting Friday.

With iOS 16 installed, users can unsend a message for up to 2 minutes and make up to five edits to a message within 15 minutes after it has been sent. Recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message.

Advertisement

Users will also be able to recover recently deleted messages and mark conversations as unread so they can be read later. Apple is also adding SharePlay to Messages so users can view or listen to synced content while chatting.

"iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience iPhone," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said in a statement in June.

A new lock screen design will place the subjects of photos in front of the time and date to create a sense of depth and users can change the type styles and colors of the time and date elements.

RELATED Google to unveil first-ever smartwatch Oct. 6

New widgets will let users control how they see calendar events, the weather, battery levels and alarms among other notifications on the lock screen and notifications will now roll up from the bottom of the screen.

"A new Lock Screen gallery features a range of options for inspiration, such as Apple collections, which include Pride and Unity to celebrate special cultural moments," a news release from Apple reads.

A new feature called Live Activities, which will be available later this year, will help users stay on top of real-time events such as a "sports game, workout, ride-share or food delivery order" from the lock screen.

Advertisement

In the iPhone camera app, a new toggle will let users automatically send photos to a shared photo library in the iCloud where all participants can access, edit and delete their photos and videos.

Other additions include allowing users to add their medications to the Health app to create schedules and reminders, with information on potential interactions provided by Elsevier -- a publisher of health and science information.

"The Medications feature should not be used as a substitute for professional medical judgment," Apple noted in the fine print.

"Additional information is available on the labels of medications, but users should consult their healthcare provider prior to making any decisions related to their health."

Apple has also added several accessibility updates, including live captions to make it easier for the deaf community to follow along with FaceTime and phone calls.

With the release of iOS 16, Apple is also releasing watchOS 9 for all Apple Watches beginning with Series 4, released in 2018. That update includes three new watch faces.

Read More

Google, Amazon employees protest $1.2 billion deal with Israel Facebook to shut down gaming app in October

Latest Headlines

Biden to detail 'moonshot' plan to end cancer on 60th anniversary of iconic JFK speech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to detail 'moonshot' plan to end cancer on 60th anniversary of iconic JFK speech
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is traveling to Massachusetts on Monday to promote his plan to end cancer on the 60th anniversary of one of former President John F. Kennedy's most famous speeches.
Teachers strike delays start of school year for 50,000 students in Seattle
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Teachers strike delays start of school year for 50,000 students in Seattle
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Roughly 50,000 schoolchildren in Seattle will miss another day of classes on Monday due to an ongoing teachers strike that's postponing the start of the new school year over multiple grievances.
Western U.S. to cool off this week after record-smashing heat wave
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Western U.S. to cool off this week after record-smashing heat wave
After weeks of abnormal weather in the West, meteorologists say a cooldown is in sight and the temperature change will be accompanied by a surge in monsoonal moisture and drought relief during a typically dry time.
Ukraine Defense Ministry compares Russian invasion to 9/11
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Ukraine Defense Ministry compares Russian invasion to 9/11
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Sunday compared the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 to the terrorist attacks on World Trade Center and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
California's Mosquito Fire grows to 41,443 acres
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
California's Mosquito Fire grows to 41,443 acres
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in California grew to more than 41,000 acres on Sunday as firefighters hope to contain it by next month.
Yellen expects higher gas prices in winter, says Fed will 'need great skill' to avoid recession
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Yellen expects higher gas prices in winter, says Fed will 'need great skill' to avoid recession
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday warned that gas prices will increase again in the winter and said the Federal Reserve will "need great skill" to avoid a recession amid economic sanctions targeting Russia.
Britain joins U.S. in rejecting Putin's criticism of Ukraine grain export deal
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Britain joins U.S. in rejecting Putin's criticism of Ukraine grain export deal
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The British Defense Ministry on Sunday joined the United States in rejecting a claim from Russian President Vladimir Putin that just a small amount of grain exported from Ukraine has reached developing nations.
1 dead, multiple injured after motorboat flips in at Grand Canyon National Park
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
1 dead, multiple injured after motorboat flips in at Grand Canyon National Park
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- One person died and several were injured when a motorboat flipped over on the Colorado River Saturday, Grand Canyon National Park officials said.
Flooding risk rises as rain crawls from Midwest to Northeast
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Flooding risk rises as rain crawls from Midwest to Northeast
Several days of rain and thunderstorms may be welcome for some, but AccuWeather meteorologists warn that recently wet and dry areas should be on alert for the risk of flooding early week.
Visa, Mastercard, American Express to categorize gun store purchases separately
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Visa, Mastercard, American Express to categorize gun store purchases separately
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Visa, Mastercard and American Express plan to categorize purchases from gun stores separately after the International Organization for Standardization approved a new merchant category code for the retailers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement