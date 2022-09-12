Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 12, 2022 / 2:25 PM

Google spins out new telecom project called Aalyria

By Clyde Hughes
The Google logo is seen on a ceremonial shovel at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center groundbreaking in New York City on June 24. Google announced a new telecom spinoff on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d8efb0ee1e9dbedf26b5207915ccbeb5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Google logo is seen on a ceremonial shovel at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center groundbreaking in New York City on June 24. Google announced a new telecom spinoff on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Google spinoff is reimagining an idea formed during its earliest history to provide high-speed Internet to remote areas.

The spinoff company called Aalyria was unveiled Monday, made up of some Google employees who worked on the original project, named "Loon," to transfer the technology they developed in that effort for other wireless network uses.

Advertisement

Loon, which was shut down last year, was working on a plan to use balloons to beam Internet to remote areas.

In the long run, Aalyria hopes to eventually reach their original goal of creating fast, long-distance wireless communications, but without the balloons. The company said it has secured an $8.7 million contract with a unit of the U.S. Department of Defense.

RELATED Google to unveil first-ever smartwatch Oct. 6

Google has a minority stake in the new spinoff and one of its executives includes Vint Cerf, one of the world's foremost Internet pioneers and chief Internet officer at Google.

Aalyria engineers will take software used by the Loon group and turn it into a cloud-based system for managing complex networks that connect things like satellites, planes, and boats with high-speed Internet.

Google has been tight-lipped about Aalyria but released a statement that said Aalyria's mission will be to manage "hyper-fast, ultra-secure, and highly complex communications networks that span land, sea, air, near space, and deep space."

Advertisement

Google said it has a decade worth of intellectual property already tied into it previous work, including physical assets and patents. The light laser technology developed for the project, called "Tightbeam," keeps data intact through the atmosphere and weather and offers connectivity where no supporting infrastructure exists.

The company said that technology alone would "radically improve" satellite communication, Wi-Fi on planes and cellular connectivity."

RELATED Facebook to shut down gaming app in October

Read More

Google, Amazon employees protest $1.2 billion deal with Israel

Latest Headlines

Police question mother after three children found dead in Coney Island
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Police question mother after three children found dead in Coney Island
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Three children are dead after police found them unconscious along the Coney Island shoreline in Brookly, N.Y. early Monday morning.
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Americans expect gas prices to remain stable over the next 12 months, leading to speculation about a decline in inflation, according to a survey released Monday by the Federal Reserve of New York.
Report: Homicides down, violent crime overall up so far in 2022
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Homicides down, violent crime overall up so far in 2022
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Homicides fell in major U.S. cities over the first half of this year but other violent crimes jumped, according to a new study released Monday by the Major Cities Chiefs Association.
CBP chief says Texas border patrol retweeted 'offensive' content from ex-Trump aide
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CBP chief says Texas border patrol retweeted 'offensive' content from ex-Trump aide
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a federal agency is investigating "unacceptable" retweeting of far-right posts that have been made by former White House presidential adviser Stephen Miller.
Trump's attorneys ask judge to uphold order pausing Justice Dept. investigation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump's attorneys ask judge to uphold order pausing Justice Dept. investigation
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal judge to affirm an order that prevents the Justice Department from resuming its criminal investigation into classified records that were found at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
35% of Americans believe president should able to remove judges over decisions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
35% of Americans believe president should able to remove judges over decisions
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- More than a third of Americans believe the president should have the authority to remove sitting judges, if their legal decisions "go against the national interest," according to an Axios/Ipsos poll released Monday.
Twitter says whistleblower case has no bearing on deal with Elon Musk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twitter says whistleblower case has no bearing on deal with Elon Musk
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter said Monday that a multimillion-dollar severance it paid to a former employee-turned-whistleblower did not violate terms for billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.
DirecTV's 'Sunday Ticket' begins final NFL season with website, app problems
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DirecTV's 'Sunday Ticket' begins final NFL season with website, app problems
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Football fans across the United States who paid hundreds of dollars to subscribe to DirecTV's "NFL Sunday Ticket" were inexplicably blacked out for hours during the first weekend of the new NFL season.
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Apple is expected to release its iOS 16 operating system for iPhones on Monday, allowing users to edit or recall recently sent messages and adding a slew of other features and design elements.
Biden to detail 'moonshot' plan to end cancer on 60th anniversary of iconic JFK speech
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to detail 'moonshot' plan to end cancer on 60th anniversary of iconic JFK speech
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is traveling to Massachusetts on Monday to promote his plan to end cancer on the 60th anniversary of one of former President John F. Kennedy's most famous speeches.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
Britain joins U.S. in rejecting Putin's criticism of Ukraine grain export deal
Britain joins U.S. in rejecting Putin's criticism of Ukraine grain export deal
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement