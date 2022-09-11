Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 11, 2022 / 3:05 PM

Britain joins U.S. in rejecting Putin's criticism of Ukraine grain export deal

By Adam Schrader
Workers collect freshly baked bread at a bakery amid a food insecurity in Sana'a, Yemen, on Aug. 31. A World Food Programme last month chartered a ship with the first shipment of Ukrainian wheat grain destined for its humanitarian response in war-ravaged Yemen. Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE
Workers collect freshly baked bread at a bakery amid a food insecurity in Sana'a, Yemen, on Aug. 31. A World Food Programme last month chartered a ship with the first shipment of Ukrainian wheat grain destined for its humanitarian response in war-ravaged Yemen. Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The British Defense Ministry on Sunday joined the United States in rejecting a claim from Russian President Vladimir Putin that just a small amount of grain exported from Ukraine has reached developing nations around the world.

Putin claimed Wednesday that just 60,000 tons of grain exported from Ukraine since August has reached countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia and that most went to member states of the European Union after a deal had been reached to safeguard grain shipments amid the war.

Advertisement

"Putin's claim is not true," the British Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia is pursuing a deliberate misinformation strategy as it seeks to deflect blame for food insecurity issues, discredit Ukraine and minimize opposition to its invasion."

RELATED Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid

Data from the United Nations shows that around 30% of the exports have been supplied to low and middle-income countries worldwide and another 30% went to EU member states after the international organization brokered the deal in July.

The statement from the British Defense Ministry came as the Kremlin released a readout of a call between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, in which the two leaders discussed the grain exports.

Advertisement

"When discussing the problems of global food security, the position was confirmed that the grain exported from the Black Sea ports should be directed primarily to the needs of developing countries," the Kremlin statement reads.

RELATED Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas

The Kremlin said that "it is extremely important" that the European Commission "does not create obstacles" to the supply of "Russian" agricultural products and fertilizers.

"It was agreed to continue the dialogue on all the issues raised at various, including ministerial, levels," the Kremlin said.

Jim O'Brien, who heads the U.S. State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, said during a briefing Friday that much of the 20% of grain supplied to Turkey would ultimately reach developing nations.

"From the beginning of August until earlier this week, 2.3 million tons of Ukrainian grain have been exported to global markets. This is food for millions of people or for animals, who will in turn feed millions of people," O'Brien said.

"Those supplies are part of the positive trend, because over the last several months, really since May, Ukraine has also exported 10 million tons of grain directly into the EU. And this grain goes to animals or goes onward to other places, but it allows the EU to let other grain go to the global markets."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

1 dead, multiple injured after motorboat flips in at Grand Canyon National Park
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 dead, multiple injured after motorboat flips in at Grand Canyon National Park
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- One person died and several were injured when a motorboat flipped over on the Colorado River Saturday, Grand Canyon National Park officials said.
Flooding risk rises as rain crawls from Midwest to Northeast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Flooding risk rises as rain crawls from Midwest to Northeast
Several days of rain and thunderstorms may be welcome for some, but AccuWeather meteorologists warn that recently wet and dry areas should be on alert for the risk of flooding early week.
Visa, Mastercard, American Express to categorize gun store purchases separately
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Visa, Mastercard, American Express to categorize gun store purchases separately
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Visa, Mastercard and American Express plan to categorize purchases from gun stores separately after the International Organization for Standardization approved a new merchant category code for the retailers.
Biden speaks at Pentagon, VP Harris visits NYC to remember 21 years since 9/11
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden speaks at Pentagon, VP Harris visits NYC to remember 21 years since 9/11
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered a speech from the Pentagon on Sunday to remember 21 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, saying that the United States has kept its promise to "never forget."
NYC settles lawsuit with woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
NYC settles lawsuit with woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A New York woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her reached a $125,000 settlement with the city just days before the trial for her civil lawsuit was set to begin.
Black pastor sues police after being arrested while watering flowers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Black pastor sues police after being arrested while watering flowers
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Black pastor who was arrested in Alabama while watering his neighbor's flowers filed a federal lawsuit against the city and three of its police officers.
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday.
Chief Justice John Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Chief Justice John Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- In his first public comments since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Chief Justice John Roberts defended the court's legitimacy, saying that its job is to interpret the Constitution.
U.S. Navy orders investigation of SEALs training after death of sailor
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Navy orders investigation of SEALs training after death of sailor
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has ordered an independent investigation into its SEALs selection course after the death of a sailor earlier this year, according to reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Prince William makes first statements since Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince William makes first statements since Queen Elizabeth II's death
Black pastor sues police after being arrested while watering flowers
Black pastor sues police after being arrested while watering flowers
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement