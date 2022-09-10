NYC settles lawsuit with woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A New York woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her reached a $125,000 settlement with the city just days before the trial for her civil lawsuit was set to begin.

Lawyers for the woman, named as Anna Doe in court documents, and lawyers for the city said last week that the resolution had been reached in court filings reviewed by UPI. The trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The details of the settlement were not included with the letters to U.S. District Judge Allyne Ross but lawyers for the two former detectives, Eddie Martins and Richard Hall, confirmed the $125,000 sum to the New York Daily News.

The latest court filings show that the settlement is expected to become final within 30 days from when the letters were sent.

In her complaint obtained by UPI, Anna Doe said she was driving near Calvert Vaux Park in Brooklyn on Sept. 15, 2017, when Hall and Martins pulled her over.

She alleged that the detectives then forced her to expose her chest then handcuffed her and assaulted her before taking her into custody in an unmarked Dodge van.

The detectives allegedly drove the van and parked it near a Chipotle restaurant "where they began to expose themselves, sexually assault and rape" her, according to the complaint.

Hall and Martins also drove to other parts of Brooklyn where she was allegedly sexually assaulted and raped again, the complaint reads. She was allegedly dropped off near the NYPD's 60th Precinct and never charged for any crime.

The detectives were arrested in October 2017, a month after the alleged incident took place, but rape charges were later dropped in March 2019, according to the Daily News.

Prosecutors with the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office were reportedly concerned about the woman's credibility after she made "false, misleading and inconsistent statements" including some under oath.

In another filing made last week, lawyers for defendant Gregory Markov -- the NYPD officer who took her rape complaint -- revealed that a resolution had been reached.

Hall and Martins pleaded guilty to bribery and official misconduct in August 2019 and were sentenced to five years of probation, avoiding up to seven years in prison.

The woman's case ultimately changed laws in the Empire State with the New York State Legislature passing a law that prohibits police officers from having sex with people in custody even if the suspect is a willing participant.

Revelations of her settlement came as Eric Gonzalez, the district attorney for Brooklyn, moved to dismiss 378 convictions from officers convicted of misconduct while on duty on Wednesday.

Among those, prosecutors dismissed 18 convictions for people arrested by Hall and 60 convictions for people arrested by Martins.

"These former police officers were found to have committed serious misconduct that directly relates to their official job duties, calling into question the integrity of every arrest they have made," Gonzalez said in a statement.

"I will now move to dismiss those convictions as I no longer have confidence in the integrity of the evidence that underpinned them. Credibility and honesty are at the heart of the justice system, and we cannot improve community trust without adhering to the highest ethical standards."