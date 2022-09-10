Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

1/2

Multiple beaches along the California coast, including San Diego's Coronado Beach (pictured) have issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned Saturday. Photo by Antony-22/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement. Advertisement

"Beachgoers are advised that rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters," the department said.

"Bacteria levels exceed health standards and environmental conditions including south swells are present. Avoid water contact in the warning area."

A general rain advisory is also in place for the San Diego County coastline due to contamination by urban runoff following rain and people are being told to stay out of the water for the next 72 hours.

Swimmers, surfers, and other ocean users are being cautioned that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff.

The Tijuana Slough shoreline from the state's border with Mexico to the south end of Imperial Beach has been closed because of seeping sewage and high bacteria levels since 2021.

Farther north, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also issued several warnings Saturday, cautioning swimmers and surfers to avoid multiple beaches because of sewage discharge.

The beach located at the southernmost section of Torrance Beach, known as Right After Torrance/Redondo is closed until bacterial levels meet health standards, the department said in a statement.

The closed beach is located around 30 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Sewage discharge is also affecting all swim areas around Santa Monica Pier, Redondo Beach Pier and Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey due.

Bacteria levels exceed health standards at all of those beaches. The areas remain open to the public but do fall under warnings rather than full closures for the time being.