Sept. 10, 2022 / 1:29 PM

Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California

By Matt Bernardini

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Areas of Southern California are under flash flood warnings as Tropical Storm Kay hammers the drought-stricken state.

The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Kay could dump 6 to 10 inches of rain in a state that is fighting multiple wildfires. On Friday state fire officials said that the storm had been helpful in containing the Fairview Fire, which has burned more than 28,000 acres and continues to threaten 10,000 structures. The fire was 40% contained by Friday night.

"What was expected was completely different than what happened," Capt. Jay Smith of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in an interview at the Fairview fire command post in Hemet.

Southern California could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with parts getting 8 inches. Heavy rainfall is also possible in southwest Arizona. The weather service in Flagstaff warned of life-threatening flash floods in Cococino County. Grand Canyon National Park is included in the warning.

While maximum sustained winds are expected to top out around 40 miles per hour, gusts of up to 109 m.p.h. were recorded on a mountain peak east of San Diego.

Kay is expected to help bring some relief to California after days of record-setting temperatures. On Thursday, Los Angeles International Airport recorded a temperature of 97 degrees, which beat its previous record from 1984. On Tuesday, Sacramento set a record with a daily temperature of 116 degrees.

Climate change has fueled more intense storms, researchers have found. There were 21 named storms last year, following a record-breaking 30 the year before.

