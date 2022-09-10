Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 10, 2022 / 3:42 PM

Black pastor sues police after being arrested while watering flowers

By Matt Bernardini

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Black pastor who was arrested in Alabama while watering his neighbor's flowers filed a federal lawsuit against the city and three of its police officers.

Michael Jennings, a pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Church in Sylacauga, Ala., filed a lawsuit Friday against the city of Childersburg and its police department after he was detained on May 22.

Advertisement

Jennings was charged with obstructing government operations after police accused him of failing to respond to their request that he provide identification. The charges were dropped in June, according to NBC News.

Jennings' suit accuses the officers of violating his Fourth Amendment rights. It names officers Christopher Smith, Justin Gable and Jeremy Brooks as defendants along with the city of Childersburg.

"I'm here for accountability, and I'm here for justice," Jennings said during a news conference Saturday.

According to the complaint, Jennings' neighbor, a White woman, called 911 to report a suspicious person.

When officers arrived they asked Jennings what he was doing.

"Watering flowers," the pastor responded, according to a video released by the Childersburg Police Department. "I'm supposed to be here. I'm Pastor Jennings. I live across the street."

Advertisement

After Jennings refused to show identification and kept watering flowers, officers Gable and Smith placed him in handcuffs.

Eventually Jennings' wife also arrived on the scene and presented her husband's identification. However, officers refused to release Jennings and took him to Childersburg City Jail, and then transported him to the Talladega County Jail, the complaint said.

The charges against Jennings were dismissed in June.

Read More

$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin Two former Minneapolis cops sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Latest Headlines

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday.
Chief Justice John Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Chief Justice John Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- In his first public comments since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Chief Justice John Roberts defended the court's legitimacy, saying that its job is to interpret the Constitution.
U.S. Navy orders investigation of SEALs training after death of sailor
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. Navy orders investigation of SEALs training after death of sailor
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has ordered an independent investigation into its SEALs selection course after the death of a sailor earlier this year, according to reports.
Trump, Justice Department submit nominees to review Mar-a-Lago documents
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump, Justice Department submit nominees to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the Justice Department late on Friday named their nominees to serve as special master to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
Pentagon hopes for waiver to resume F-35 fighter jet deliveries
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Pentagon hopes for waiver to resume F-35 fighter jet deliveries
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- An investigation is "moving quickly" into how a Chinese alloy ended up in components for F-35 jets and Pentagon officials hope to soon get a waiver for production to resume.
Lawmakers call for $50M to house migrants bused to northern cities
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Lawmakers call for $50M to house migrants bused to northern cities
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A group of House Democrats has called for $50 million in funding to house and feed migrants bused to northern cities from Arizona and Texas in recent months.
Calls to new suicide prevention number rose 45% in August
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Calls to new suicide prevention number rose 45% in August
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Calls to the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number increased 45% compared to the same time last year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Justice Gorsuch: Investigation on Supreme Court leak could wrap up soon
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Justice Gorsuch: Investigation on Supreme Court leak could wrap up soon
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said that the court's investigation into the leaker of the opinion that overruled Roe vs. Wade could be completed soon.
U.S. markets break three-week slump with strong Friday close
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
U.S. markets break three-week slump with strong Friday close
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets finished the week ahead after a third day of gains broke a three-week slump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NYC officials urge cancellation of Trump's Saudi-backed golf event
NYC officials urge cancellation of Trump's Saudi-backed golf event
Mosquito fire continues to burn through Tahoe National Forest
Mosquito fire continues to burn through Tahoe National Forest
Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas
Ukrainian troops advance, forcing Russian withdrawal from key areas
Chief Justice John Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy
Chief Justice John Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy
Trump, Justice Department submit nominees to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Trump, Justice Department submit nominees to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement