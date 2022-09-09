Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 9, 2022 / 11:01 PM

Trump, Justice Department submit nominees to review Mar-a-Lago documents

By Adam Schrader
A collection of documents seized by the FBI on August 8th during execution of a search warrant on the Mar-a-Lago resort home of former President Donald Trump. The documents, some of which were labeled top secret, were taken from the White House when Trump left office. File Photo via Department of Justice/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dec37a0e4662632e56fe144453e0d3c2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A collection of documents seized by the FBI on August 8th during execution of a search warrant on the Mar-a-Lago resort home of former President Donald Trump. The documents, some of which were labeled top secret, were taken from the White House when Trump left office. File Photo via Department of Justice/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the Justice Department late on Friday named their nominees to serve as special master to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted a request from Trump to appoint a special master after weeks of sparring over whether the former president should be allowed to have a third-party lawyer review more than 11,000 documents taken from his Florida residence.

Advertisement

The Justice Department named Barbara S. Jones and Thomas B. Griffith as their choices for a special master, while stating that they want the special master to wrap up their review of the documents by Oct. 17, just five weeks from now.

Jones is a retired judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and partner in Bracewell LLP who previously served as a special master to review documents seized in search warrants in 2021 and 2018. She was appointed to her post by former President Bill Clinton.

Griffith is a retired judge who was appointed by former President George W. Bush to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and is currently a lecturer at Harvard Law School.

Advertisement

He previously wrote the majority opinion in the court's decision to reject an attempt from House Democrats to subpoena Don McGahn, Trump's former White House Counsel.

Trump nominated Paul Huck Jr. and Raymond Dearie to serve as special master and proposed a 90-day time period to review the documents.

Huck is a former partner at Jones Day, the mega-firm that represented the Trump campaign in 2016. He currently runs his own law firm and is a contributor to the conservative group, the Federalist Society.

Dearie was first appointed by former President Ronald Reagan to serve as a federal judge and has held the post of chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

"The parties generally agree on the categories of documents into which the materials to be reviewed by the special master should be allocated," the joint filing reads.

Trump's attorneys proposed that he and the Justice Department split the fees and expenses for having the special master and any support staff review the documents while the Justice Department said that Trump should bear the cost since he requested the special master review.

Judge Cannon will ultimately determine the "details and mechanics" of the special master review.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. Navy orders investigation of SEALs training after death of sailor
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
U.S. Navy orders investigation of SEALs training after death of sailor
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has ordered an independent investigation into its SEALs selection course after the death of a sailor earlier this year, according to reports.
Pentagon hopes for waiver to resume F-35 fighter jet deliveries
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon hopes for waiver to resume F-35 fighter jet deliveries
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- An investigation is "moving quickly" into how a Chinese alloy ended up in components for F-35 jets and Pentagon officials hope to soon get a waiver for production to resume.
Lawmakers call for $50M to house migrants bused to northern cities
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lawmakers call for $50M to house migrants bused to northern cities
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A group of House Democrats has called for $50 million in funding to house and feed migrants bused to northern cities from Arizona and Texas in recent months.
Calls to new suicide prevention number rose 45% in August
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Calls to new suicide prevention number rose 45% in August
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Calls to the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number increased 45% compared to the same time last year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Justice Gorsuch: Investigation on Supreme Court leak could wrap up soon
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Gorsuch: Investigation on Supreme Court leak could wrap up soon
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said that the court's investigation into the leaker of the opinion that overruled Roe vs. Wade could be completed soon.
U.S. markets break three-week slump with strong Friday close
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. markets break three-week slump with strong Friday close
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets finished the week ahead after a third day of gains broke a three-week slump.
Treasury Department sanctions Iran's Intelligence Ministry for cyberattack
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions Iran's Intelligence Ministry for cyberattack
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department slapped sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and its top intelligence official Friday in response to a July cyberattack against Albania.
Biden declares end of rust belt label during speech in Ohio
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden declares end of rust belt label during speech in Ohio
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Ohio on Friday to help break ground for a new Intel semiconductor plant, which has been aided by the new CHIPS and Science Act.
NYC officials urge cancellation of Trump's Saudi-backed golf event
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NYC officials urge cancellation of Trump's Saudi-backed golf event
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Top New York City Council members are urging Mayor Eric Adams to cancel a Saudi-backed golf tournament at a course run by Donald Trump's company.
Mosquito fire continues to burn through Tahoe National Forest
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mosquito fire continues to burn through Tahoe National Forest
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- California's mosquito fire continued to spread in the Tahoe National Forest east of Sacramento, growing to 23,000 acres and forcing thousands of residents to flee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case
Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case
North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state,' says it will never give up nukes
North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state,' says it will never give up nukes
2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas
2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas
King Charles III speaks after queen's death: 'We owe her the most heartfelt debt'
King Charles III speaks after queen's death: 'We owe her the most heartfelt debt'
British central bank says bills with Queen Elizabeth II's image still 'legal tender'
British central bank says bills with Queen Elizabeth II's image still 'legal tender'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement