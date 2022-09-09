Biden to help break ground for new Intel chip plant in Ohio

President Joe Biden waves as he leaves the White House on Friday for a trip to central Ohio, where he will attend the opening of a construction project to build a new Intel semiconductor plant. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Ohio on Friday to help break ground for a new Intel semiconductor plant, which has been aided by the new CHIPS and Science Act. The new facility is located in Licking County in central Ohio, which includes the Columbus area. Advertisement

The $20 billion development project is Ohio's largest ever and is expected to create 10,000 construction and semiconductor production jobs.

Since taking office, Biden has made manufacturing a key part of his agenda and recently signed the CHIPs and Science Act to ease supply chain issues that have been worsened by COVID-19 and the Russian war in Ukraine.

Biden is scheduled to speak at the plant's official groundbreaking at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

Joining the president at Friday's event will be Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and executives and union leaders.

Democrats see the swing state of Ohio as a critical prize in November's midterm elections and in 2024. The state voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 after going with Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

Advertisement

The White House said that union workers will build the new Intel plant, which was announced in January.

Before Biden's visit, Intel announced that it's donated $18 million to colleges throughout the state for technological research as part of an ongoing $100 million fund for education.

Intel is also using Friday's event to demonstrate some new technology, including a self-driving tractor that could help farmers boost crop volumes and track environmental data.