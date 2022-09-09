Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 9, 2022 / 8:23 PM

Calls to new suicide prevention number rose 45% in August

By Matt Bernardini
Calls to the new suicide prevention hotline rose 45%. Photo courtesy of Pixabay
Calls to the new suicide prevention hotline rose 45%. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Calls to the national suicide and crisis hotline increased 45% in August compared to last year after the Department of Health and Human Services switched to its new 988 number.

The new 988 number, similar to calling 911, came in July when the HHS rebranded the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in July.

Advertisement

The lifeline is operated by the nonprofit group Vibrant Emotional Health on behalf of HHS' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

There were 361,140 calls, chats and texts routed to a 988 lifeline call center in August, according to data released Friday.

RELATED New '988' Suicide and Crisis Lifeline ready to launch nationwide with text, chat options

Most of the calls and texts from people who reached out, about 88%, were answered by a counselor. About 12% were abandoned by the caller before a counselor could answer.

As well as increased call volumes, officials said waiting times and answer rates also improved. It took counselors an average of 42 seconds to pick up each call, which lasted an average of nearly 19 minutes.

"Our nation's transition to 988 moves us closer to better serving the crisis care needs of people across America," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said Friday.

Advertisement

"988 is more than a number, it's a message: we're there for you. The transition to 988 is just the beginning. We will continue working towards comprehensive, responsive crisis care services nationwide to save lives."

According to the American Psychiatric Association, suicide is the second leading cause of death in the United States for people ages 10 to 34.

Suicide rates in the United States increased 30% between 2000 and 2018, according to the CDC, and declined in 2019 and 2020. Nearly 46,000 people died by suicide in 2020.

To lower those numbers, the new 988 serves as "a first step towards a transformed crisis care system in much the same way as emergency medical services have expanded" in the United States, John Draper, the lifeline's executive director and executive vice president of national networks for Vibrant, told CNN.

"We want everyone to know that there is hope. Whether you're experiencing thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress, there is compassionate, accessible care and support," Dr. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, HHS assistant secretary for mental health and substance use.

"With rising levels of anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses -- and the devastating number of overdose deaths -- it is crucial that people have somewhere to turn when they're in crisis."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Justice Gorsuch: Investigation on Supreme Court leak could wrap up soon
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Gorsuch: Investigation on Supreme Court leak could wrap up soon
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said that the court's investigation into the leaker of the opinion that overruled Roe vs. Wade could be completed soon.
U.S. markets break three-week slump with strong Friday close
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. markets break three-week slump with strong Friday close
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets finished the week ahead after a third day of gains broke a three-week slump.
Treasury Department sanctions Iran's Intelligence Ministry for cyberattack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions Iran's Intelligence Ministry for cyberattack
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department slapped sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and its top intelligence official Friday in response to a July cyberattack against Albania.
Biden declares end of rust belt label during speech in Ohio
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden declares end of rust belt label during speech in Ohio
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Ohio on Friday to help break ground for a new Intel semiconductor plant, which has been aided by the new CHIPS and Science Act.
NYC officials urge cancellation of Trump's Saudi-backed golf event
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC officials urge cancellation of Trump's Saudi-backed golf event
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Top New York City Council members are urging Mayor Eric Adams to cancel a Saudi-backed golf tournament at a course run by Donald Trump's company.
Mosquito fire continues to burn through Tahoe National Forest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mosquito fire continues to burn through Tahoe National Forest
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- California's mosquito fire continued to spread in the Tahoe National Forest east of Sacramento, growing to 23,000 acres and forcing thousands of residents to flee.
Federal judge tosses Trump suit against Hillary Clinton, DNC
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge tosses Trump suit against Hillary Clinton, DNC
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge threw out Donald Trump's federal lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and others.
New York declares state of emergency amid growing number of polio cases
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New York declares state of emergency amid growing number of polio cases
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency Friday over the rising number of polio cases being detected in wastewater in multiple jurisdictions.
Summer snow falls in some U.S. mountain areas weeks before fall begins
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Summer snow falls in some U.S. mountain areas weeks before fall begins
Snow fell across parts of Wyoming late Thursday night and early Friday morning -- the first snow of the season in Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton, Wyoming.
Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys and one other man pleaded guilty Friday to obstruction of an official proceeding for their actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case
Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case
North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state,' says it will never give up nukes
North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state,' says it will never give up nukes
2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas
2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas
British central bank says bills with Queen Elizabeth II's image still 'legal tender'
British central bank says bills with Queen Elizabeth II's image still 'legal tender'
King Charles III speaks after queen's death: 'We owe her the most heartfelt debt'
King Charles III speaks after queen's death: 'We owe her the most heartfelt debt'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement