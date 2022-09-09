Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 9, 2022 / 2:58 PM

Mosquito fire continues to burn through Tahoe National Forest

By Matt Bernardini

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- California's mosquito fire continued to spread in the Tahoe National Forest east of Sacramento, growing to 23,000 acres Friday and forcing thousands of residents to flee.

The fire ignited Tuesday evening near the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has shown no signs of slowing down. Many of the homes threatened by the fire and smoke are in small gold rush towns in the Sierra Nevada, according to SFGATE.

"I would say the fire activity was extreme and significant," Cal Fire spokesperson Chris Vestal said at 7:30 a.m. Friday of the overnight activity. "The fire was very active."

Vestal said the agency still is nailing down the amount of acreage the fire had consumed overnight.

Vestal added that the fire could continue to grow because of the high temperatures that are expected to last throughout the weekend.

Temperatures over 100 degrees are forecast for Friday, and then are expected to drop into the 90s on Sunday.

"We're having the same weather today, so the fire activity will likely look similar to what we had yesterday," Vestal said. "The potential for growth is similar. It's definitely going to be cooler this weekend, but that doesn't always mean less fire activity".

While the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Pacific Gas & Electric said that it had filed a report on Thursday with the Public Utilities Commission for an electrical fault that occurred close to the time the fire started.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in 2019 in the face of billions of dollars in claims for wildfires started by equipment owned by the utility.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Thursday for El Dorado and Placer counties because of the Mosquito Fire.

