Sept. 9, 2022 / 1:40 PM

Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case

By Matt Bernardini
Protesters and pro-gun activists clash outside as the NRA Annual Meeting takes place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, on May 28. The founder of the proud boys Hawaii chapter pleaded guilty for his role in the Jan 6. insurrection on Friday. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b06358018f3531e24d17c53abb9f5465/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Two men, including the founder the Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii, pleaded guilty Friday to felony obstruction of an official proceeding for their actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Nicholas Ochs, 36, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Ochs, who had a senior leadership role in the far-right group Proud Boys, traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, where he stayed in a hotel with DeCarlo, who traveled there from Texas, according to court documents. The two of them then attended the rally at the Ellipse the next day.

After the rally, they marched to the Capitol and threw smoke bombs at the police line, before entering through the Senate wing doors.

RELATED Steve Bannon expected to face criminal charges in New York

The Department of Justice also said that DeCarlo wrote "Murder the Media" on a door while Ochs recorded it. "Murder the Media" was the name of their social media channel. DeCarlo also took a pair of plastic handcuffs from a Capitol Police duffel bag.

Ochs was arrested the day after the insurrection in Honolulu while DeCarlo was arrested on Jan. 26 in Texas. They are set to be sentenced on Dec. 9.

More than 870 people from almost all 50 states have been arrested for crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and more than 265 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the DOJ.

RELATED Attorney with ties to Oath Keepers arrested on charges related to Capitol attack

Those prosecuted include Joshua Pruitt, a member of the Proud Boys, who was sentenced to 55 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four others were indicted on seditious conspiracy charges related to the attack. A trial in that case was delayed, and the Justice Department proposed jury selection to begin in December.

A former New York Police Department was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, the longest sentence given to any defendant so far stemming form the insurrection.

RELATED 'Proud Boy' who encountered Schumer on Jan. 6 gets 55 months in prison

