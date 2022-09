A federal judge on Thursday approved a bankruptcy plan for the Boy Scouts of America. Photo by torbakhopper/Flickr

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Boy Scouts of America's plan to exit bankruptcy moved forward Thursday after a U.S. district judge gave her final approval of it. The Boy Scouts dropped a portion of the settlement that provided protections for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints after federal bankruptcy court Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein objected to it in July, leading to the final approval. Advertisement

The decision leaves victims connected with the church's programs free to pursue separate claims outside of the bankruptcy.

The $2.46 billion plan gives survivors three options, accepting a $3,500 expedited claim that requires minimal documentation, pursuing increased compensation ranges based on the documented abuse connected with the Boy Scouts, or see an independent review that could lead to a civil case.

"We continue to be enormously grateful to the survivor community, whose bravery, patience, and willingness to share their experiences has been instrumental in the formation of this plan," the Boy Scouts said in a statement.