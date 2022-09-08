Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 6:39 PM

White House buys 100M COVID-19 tests, calls on Congress for more funding

By Simon Druker
To prepare for an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the fall, the federal government has purchased an additional 100 million at-home rapid tests from domestic manufacturers, the White House said Thursday. File Photo by White House
To prepare for an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the fall, the federal government has purchased an additional 100 million at-home rapid tests from domestic manufacturers, the White House said Thursday. File Photo by White House

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- To prepare for an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the fall, the federal government has purchased an additional 100 million at-home rapid tests from domestic manufacturers, the White House said Thursday.

But, the administration acknowledged, it does not have the necessary funding to acquire as many of the tests as it would like heading into the fall, when the number of cases most likely will increase.

Advertisement

"The administration is acting, within its limited funding, to increase the supply of at-home COVID-19 tests in the Strategic National Stockpile by purchasing over 100 million additional at-home, rapid tests from domestic manufacturers," the White House said in a statement.

"While insufficient to adequately replenish our existing stockpile of at-home tests, this procurement will help meet some testing needs in the months ahead and will put us in a better position to manage a potential increase in testing demand this fall and winter.

RELATED Boosting vitamin D levels doesn't protect against COVID-19, studies show

"And, it will further the administration's goal of mobilizing and strengthening the domestic testing manufacturing industrial base."

Congress has not "stepped up," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said earlier this week, referring to a lack of further funding for COVID-19 requested by President Joe Biden's administration.

Advertisement

"We will not have tests in our Strategic National Stockpile should we see another omicron like event," Becerra said Tuesday.

"We had promised the American people we would make sure that we did not get into that, but we needed Congress to step up. Congress has not stepped up."

Last week, the administration sent an updated $22.4-billion request to Congress for immediate short-term domestic needs, including testing.

"The administration has made clear to Congress that we need additional funding for the nation's COVID-19 response. As we warned for months, congressional inaction has forced us to make difficult tradeoffs that harm our response and preparedness," a White House statement said.

RELATED Menendez becomes third Democratic Senator to test positive for COVID-19 this week

It added: "While we have made tremendous progress on COVID-19, Congress must step up to ensure that we can continue to stay on our front foot against this unpredictable virus"

Read More

Watch live: President Joe Biden to speak on updated COVID-19 vaccines

Latest Headlines

DOJ intends to appeal appointment of special master for Trump documents
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
DOJ intends to appeal appointment of special master for Trump documents
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said it intends to appeal a Florida judge's order to appoint a special master to review materials seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Florida home.
Dow climbs 193 points as markets rise for second straight day
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow climbs 193 points as markets rise for second straight day
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 193 points Thursday as markets ended a rollercoaster session in the green.
Federal grand jury investigates Trump's Save America PAC
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal grand jury investigates Trump's Save America PAC
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury is investigating former President Donald Trump's Save America political action committee.
Google, Amazon employees protest $1.2 billion deal with Israel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Google, Amazon employees protest $1.2 billion deal with Israel
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hundreds of employees of Google and Amazon will hold protests on Thursday outside the companies' headquarters, in opposition to the $1.2 billion Project Nimbus deal with the Israeli government and military.
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries.
First lady Jill Biden picks Vanessa Valdivia for press secretary
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden picks Vanessa Valdivia for press secretary
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden has a new press secretary, tapping Vanessa Valdivia, the communications director for Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., for the role.
USPS releases new stamp celebrating NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
USPS releases new stamp celebrating NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A new postage stamp celebrating NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope, which is the most powerful scope ever put in space, was released on Thursday.
Watch live: President Joe Biden to speak on updated COVID-19 vaccines
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Watch live: President Joe Biden to speak on updated COVID-19 vaccines
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments about the new updated COVID-19 vaccines created to combat the Omicron subvariants of BA.4 and BA.5 on Thursday.
United Airlines spends $15M for 200 electric air taxis
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
United Airlines spends $15M for 200 electric air taxis
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- United Airlines is investing $15 million to buy 200 vertical take-off and landing electric vehicles, the Chicago-based company said in a statement on Thursday.
Bernard Shaw, pioneer anchor at CNN for 2 decades, dies at 82
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bernard Shaw, pioneer anchor at CNN for 2 decades, dies at 82
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Bernard Shaw, a pioneer Black broadcast journalist who was a staple on the anchor desk at CNN for two decades and provided numerous memorable on-air moments, died due to complications from pneumonia. He was 82.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Queen Elizabeth II had been under medical supervision shortly before death
Queen Elizabeth II had been under medical supervision shortly before death
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement