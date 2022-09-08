Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 8, 2022

2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas

By Daniel Uria

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police have multiple suspects in custody after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left two people injured Thursday evening.

The Uvalde Police Department said two juveniles were being treated at hospitals in San Antonio following the shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park at 5: 30 p.m. Thursday. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Police added that four suspects were in custody and were being questioned about the shooting. Police did not provide further information about the suspects.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted Thursday night that preliminary information indicated that the shooting was gang-related.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that he had ordered six additional DPS trooper units to begin coordinating an anti-gang effort with city authorities, adding he was "outraged" to learn that gang violence "endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans."

"Gang violence has no place here in Texas and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals," Abbott said.

In May, 19 students and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

