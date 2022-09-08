USPS releases new stamp celebrating NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

The image on the stamp is an artist's depiction of the groundbreaking telescope -- and the words "Webb Space Telescope" appear in white along its bottom edge. It's a "forever" stamp, meaning it will be good to send postage at any time in the future.
"The Webb telescope is sending truly astounding images, I'm sure you will agree! The telescope itself, which we celebrate in this stamp, is an engineering marvel, decades in the making."
This image, which was one of the first to be sent back to Earth from the James Webb Space Telescope on July 12, shows the edge of a young, star-forming region, NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Photo by NASA/UPI
The telescope's infrared vision can peer 13.5 billion years into the universe's past -- seeing the light of the first stars and galaxies as they formed after the Big Bang. Unlike the Hubble Telescope, which orbits the Earth, Webb is floating at a certain location in space known as a Lagrange point, nearly 1 million miles away from Earth.
The telescope, which was first conceived in the 1990s as a successor to Hubble, is a joint venture by NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and European Space Agency. Northrop Grumman started building the giant piece of equipment in California in 2004.
NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana said in a statement Thursday that he'd like the new stamps to elicit the same excitement that the JWST does.
"When anyone who uses these stamps looks at this telescope, I want them to see what I see: its incredible potential to reveal new and unexpected discoveries that help us understand the origins of the universe, and our place in it," Cabana said.
The edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region, NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, this image, released on July 12, 2022, reveals previously obscured areas of star birth. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo