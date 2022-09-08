Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 1:14 PM

USPS releases new stamp celebrating NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

By Matt Bernardini
1/4
Officials unveil the James Webb Space Telescope stamp at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington on Thursday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/17c1f180586a5c3af33ea7fd64974d4a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Officials unveil the James Webb Space Telescope stamp at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington on Thursday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A new postage stamp celebrating NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope, which is the most powerful scope ever put in space, was released on Thursday.

The U.S. Postal Service and NASA celebrated the new stamp at the Smithsonian's National Postal Museum in Washington.

Advertisement

The image on the stamp is an artist's depiction of the groundbreaking telescope -- and the words "Webb Space Telescope" appear in white along its bottom edge. It's a "forever" stamp, meaning it will be good to send postage at any time in the future.

The release on Thursday came nine months after the telescope was launched into space.

RELATED NASA, ESA release new images of Phantom Galaxy

"The James Webb Space Telescope orbits the sun about a million miles away from our planet. Now it will travel the United States mail system, with the launch of this new Forever stamp," Anton Hajjar, U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors vice chairman, said in a statement.

"The Webb telescope is sending truly astounding images, I'm sure you will agree! The telescope itself, which we celebrate in this stamp, is an engineering marvel, decades in the making."

Advertisement

The $10 billion telescope is composed of 18 hexagonal mirrors that are 21 feet across. The JWST sent its first dazzling images back to Earth in July.

This image, which was one of the first to be sent back to Earth from the James Webb Space Telescope on July 12, shows the edge of a young, star-forming region, NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Photo by NASA/UPI

The telescope's infrared vision can peer 13.5 billion years into the universe's past -- seeing the light of the first stars and galaxies as they formed after the Big Bang. Unlike the Hubble Telescope, which orbits the Earth, Webb is floating at a certain location in space known as a Lagrange point, nearly 1 million miles away from Earth.

The telescope, which was first conceived in the 1990s as a successor to Hubble, is a joint venture by NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and European Space Agency. Northrop Grumman started building the giant piece of equipment in California in 2004.

NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana said in a statement Thursday that he'd like the new stamps to elicit the same excitement that the JWST does.

RELATED Scientists say exoplanet 100 light years from Earth may be covered with deep ocean

"When anyone who uses these stamps looks at this telescope, I want them to see what I see: its incredible potential to reveal new and unexpected discoveries that help us understand the origins of the universe, and our place in it," Cabana said.

Advertisement

A glimpse of deep space: NASA releases 1st images from James Webb Space Telescope

The edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region, NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, this image, released on July 12, 2022, reveals previously obscured areas of star birth. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Read More

James Webb telescope finds first evidence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet

Latest Headlines

Watch live: President Joe Biden to speak on updated COVID-19 vaccines
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Watch live: President Joe Biden to speak on updated COVID-19 vaccines
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments about the new updated COVID-19 vaccines created to combat the Omicron subvariants of BA.4 and BA.5 on Thursday.
United Airlines spends $15M for 200 electric air taxis
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
United Airlines spends $15M for 200 electric air taxis
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- United Airlines is investing $15 million to buy 200 vertical take-off and landing electric vehicles, the Chicago-based company said in a statement on Thursday.
Bernard Shaw, pioneer anchor at CNN for 2 decades, dies at 82
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Bernard Shaw, pioneer anchor at CNN for 2 decades, dies at 82
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Bernard Shaw, a pioneer Black broadcast journalist who was a staple on the anchor desk at CNN for two decades and provided numerous memorable on-air moments, died due to complications from pneumonia. He was 82.
Survey finds cyberattacks on healthcare facilities increase patient mortality
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Survey finds cyberattacks on healthcare facilities increase patient mortality
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The impact of cyberattacks on American healthcare facilities frequently result in higher patient mortality while also leading to millions of dollars in lost productivity, according to a new study published Thursday.
Bannon surrenders in NYC to face fraud charges over border wall funds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bannon surrenders in NYC to face fraud charges over border wall funds
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon, a onetime White House senior adviser to President Donald Trump, turned himself in to the Manhattan district attorney on Thursday to face state charges related to a funding scheme.
Jeep unveils first all-electric SUVs, including Wrangler-inspired Recon
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jeep unveils first all-electric SUVs, including Wrangler-inspired Recon
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Jeep announced on Thursday that it's producing its first entirely electric vehicles and they will be available in the United States within three years -- including a new model that was inspired by the iconic Wrangler.
Four dead in Memphis after live streamed shooting 'rampage' ends with police chase
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Four dead in Memphis after live streamed shooting 'rampage' ends with police chase
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Memphis arrested a 19-year-old man on Wednesday night after gunfire and carjackings throughout the city caused four deaths and multiple injuries, authorities said.
Wood company says one of its machines may have started deadly California wildfire
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wood company says one of its machines may have started deadly California wildfire
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A wood products company said that it's investigating the possibility that one of its machines sparked a deadly wildfire in Northern California that's charred 4,000 acres and killed at least two people.
Conservative group expects documents on Biden order that promotes voter registration
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Conservative group expects documents on Biden order that promotes voter registration
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department must begin releasing documents to a conservative think tank on Thursday to show what it's doing about an order from President Joe Biden to expand voting access and registration information.
Hurricane Earl intensifies as it heads toward Bermuda
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Hurricane Earl intensifies as it heads toward Bermuda
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Earl continued to strengthen early Thursday as forecasters expect it will become a major hurricane later in the day as it heads near Bermuda.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision in Scotland due to 'concern for her health'
Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision in Scotland due to 'concern for her health'
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Maryland police solve case of slain officer after 51 years
Maryland police solve case of slain officer after 51 years
Four dead in Memphis after live streamed shooting 'rampage' ends with police chase
Four dead in Memphis after live streamed shooting 'rampage' ends with police chase
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement