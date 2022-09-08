Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 12:17 PM

Bernard Shaw, pioneer anchor at CNN for 2 decades, dies at 82

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
CNN's Bernard Shaw holds an ACE award for Best Newscaster during the Academy of Cable Excellence Awards at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on January 14, 1990. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/039ba44857d06ede49df494216f759a0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
CNN's Bernard Shaw holds an ACE award for Best Newscaster during the Academy of Cable Excellence Awards at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on January 14, 1990. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Bernard Shaw, a pioneer Black broadcast journalist who was a staple on the anchor desk at CNN for two decades and provided numerous memorable on-air moments, died due to complications from pneumonia. He was 82.

Shaw died in a Washington, D.C., hospital on Wednesday, officials at the cable news network said on Thursday.

Advertisement

A constant presence on the air for CNN, Shaw had a distinguished journalism career for more than four decades.

A graduate of the University of Illinois, Shaw started his career at WNUS radio (now WGNB) in Chicago in 1964 before moving on to the Westinghouse Broadcasting Company, where he eventually served as chief White House correspondent.

RELATED Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94

Shaw spent three years with ABC News before moving on to his renowned stint at CNN when the network launched in 1980. He retired at CNN in 2001 but continued to appear on the network on various occasions as recently as 2020.

Advertisement

"Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year," CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement Thursday. "The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children."

There was no shortage of memorable or important moments over Shaw's lengthy career in news. He first gained widespread notice on March 30, 1981, for his continuous coverage of the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

RELATED InfoWars, 2 other companies tied to Alex Jones file for bankruptcy

During the coverage, Shaw made multiple key observations on the air -- including "a very shaken" Secretary of State Alexander Haig after he appeared before the White House press corps and infamously declared, "I am in control here."

At one point in the continuous live coverage, Shaw and journalist Daniel Schorr were closely examining video footage of the shooting when Shaw pointed out that Reagan appeared to have been hit by the bullet a split second before he was shoved into the presidential limousine. It was later determined that the bullet had indeed struck Reagan at precisely the moment Shaw pointed to.

A decade later, Shaw again was noted for his live coverage of the start of the Gulf War in Iraq. He reported on the air for the network -- along with John Holliman and Peter Arnett -- from a Baghdad hotel even though they were in a very dangerous war zone, with rockets and gunfire exploding close enough to the team to be heard on the air.

Advertisement

"Clearly I've never been there, but this feels like we're in the center of hell," said at one moment during the coverage.

Shaw distinguished himself during other high-profile events, including the Tiananmen Square conflict in 1989 and the recount that followed the 2000 presidential election.

Shaw's family said funeral services will be private, but there will be a public memorial in the near future.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Bernard Shaw (R), a pioneer Black broadcast journalist who was a staple at CNN, holds the ACE award at the Academy of Cable Excellence Awards next to presenter Shelley Duvall. Shaw died September 7 at age 82 of complications from pneumonia. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Tiger Woods turns down U.S. Open golf broadcast job

Latest Headlines

USPS releases new stamp celebrating NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
USPS releases new stamp celebrating NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A new postage stamp celebrating NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope, which is the most powerful scope ever put in space, was released on Thursday.
Watch live: President Joe Biden to speak on updated COVID-19 vaccines
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Watch live: President Joe Biden to speak on updated COVID-19 vaccines
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments about the new updated COVID-19 vaccines created to combat the Omicron subvariants of BA.4 and BA.5 on Thursday.
United Airlines spends $15M for 200 electric air taxis
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
United Airlines spends $15M for 200 electric air taxis
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- United Airlines is investing $15 million to buy 200 vertical take-off and landing electric vehicles, the Chicago-based company said in a statement on Thursday.
Survey finds cyberattacks on healthcare facilities increase patient mortality
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Survey finds cyberattacks on healthcare facilities increase patient mortality
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The impact of cyberattacks on American healthcare facilities frequently result in higher patient mortality while also leading to millions of dollars in lost productivity, according to a new study published Thursday.
Bannon surrenders in NYC to face fraud charges over border wall funds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bannon surrenders in NYC to face fraud charges over border wall funds
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon, a onetime White House senior adviser to President Donald Trump, turned himself in to the Manhattan district attorney on Thursday to face state charges related to a funding scheme.
Jeep unveils first all-electric SUVs, including Wrangler-inspired Recon
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jeep unveils first all-electric SUVs, including Wrangler-inspired Recon
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Jeep announced on Thursday that it's producing its first entirely electric vehicles and they will be available in the United States within three years -- including a new model that was inspired by the iconic Wrangler.
Four dead in Memphis after live streamed shooting 'rampage' ends with police chase
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Four dead in Memphis after live streamed shooting 'rampage' ends with police chase
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Memphis arrested a 19-year-old man on Wednesday night after gunfire and carjackings throughout the city caused four deaths and multiple injuries, authorities said.
Wood company says one of its machines may have started deadly California wildfire
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wood company says one of its machines may have started deadly California wildfire
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A wood products company said that it's investigating the possibility that one of its machines sparked a deadly wildfire in Northern California that's charred 4,000 acres and killed at least two people.
Conservative group expects documents on Biden order that promotes voter registration
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Conservative group expects documents on Biden order that promotes voter registration
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department must begin releasing documents to a conservative think tank on Thursday to show what it's doing about an order from President Joe Biden to expand voting access and registration information.
Hurricane Earl intensifies as it heads toward Bermuda
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Hurricane Earl intensifies as it heads toward Bermuda
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Earl continued to strengthen early Thursday as forecasters expect it will become a major hurricane later in the day as it heads near Bermuda.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision in Scotland due to 'concern for her health'
Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision in Scotland due to 'concern for her health'
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Maryland police solve case of slain officer after 51 years
Maryland police solve case of slain officer after 51 years
Four dead in Memphis after live streamed shooting 'rampage' ends with police chase
Four dead in Memphis after live streamed shooting 'rampage' ends with police chase
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement