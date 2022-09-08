Jeep unveils first all-electric SUVs, including Wrangler-inspired Recon

The Recon, Jeep said, was inspired by the legendary Wrangler, an off-road stalwart that's been in constant production in the United States since World War II. Photo courtesy Jeep/Stellantis
All the vehicles are part of a comprehensive plan by Jeep to have EVs account for half of U.S. Jeep sales and all of European sales by 2030.
"This is a forward-thinking strategy to help ensure millions of Jeep fans around the world continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect," Jeep CEO Christian Meunier said in a statement.
Jeep is owned by Stellantis and said the new electric SUVs are part of the automaker's designs to produce vehicles that are more environmentally friendly.
"Electrification is great for our brand, making it even more capable, exciting, sustainable and fun."
The automaker said the Recon will be trail-rated and designed for drivers who love extreme adventures. It will be available with removable doors, like the Wrangler, and a power top.
The electric Grand Wagoneer, which will have an estimated range of 400 miles on a single charge, will have a whopping 600 horsepower.
The Avenger, an all-new Jeep that's smaller than its entry-level Renegade, will be available in Europe in 2023 and will debut at the Paris Auto Show next month. It will not be sold in the United States.