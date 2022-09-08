Jeep unveils first all-electric SUVs, including Wrangler-inspired Recon

1/4

The Recon, Jeep said, was inspired by the legendary Wrangler, an off-road stalwart that's been in constant production in the United States since World War II. Photo courtesy Jeep/Stellantis

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Jeep announced on Thursday that it's producing its first entirely electric vehicles and they will be available in the United States within three years -- including a new model that was inspired by the iconic Wrangler. The automaker said there will be multiple new all-electric sport-utility vehicles by 2025 -- including the Grand Wagoneer, Avenger and Recon. Advertisement

The Recon, Jeep said, was inspired by the legendary Wrangler, an off-road stalwart that's been in constant production in the United States since World War II.

All the vehicles are part of a comprehensive plan by Jeep to have EVs account for half of U.S. Jeep sales and all of European sales by 2030.

RELATED Chrysler parent Stellantis to build EV battery plant in Indiana

"This is a forward-thinking strategy to help ensure millions of Jeep fans around the world continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect," Jeep CEO Christian Meunier said in a statement.

"Electrification is great for our brand, making it even more capable, exciting, sustainable and fun."

Advertisement

The automaker said the Recon will be trail-rated and designed for drivers who love extreme adventures. It will be available with removable doors, like the Wrangler, and a power top.

The electric Grand Wagoneer, which will have an estimated range of 400 miles on a single charge, will have a whopping 600 horsepower.

The Avenger, an all-new Jeep that's smaller than its entry-level Renegade, will be available in Europe in 2023 and will debut at the Paris Auto Show next month. It will not be sold in the United States.

Jeep introduced its first hybrid vehicle, a Grand Cherokee, last year. On Thursday, it said those vehicles -- marked "4xe" -- will continue to be sold in North America and Europe.