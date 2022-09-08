First lady Jill Biden picks Vanessa Valdivia for press secretary

1/2

First lady Jill Biden has a new press secretary, tapping Vanessa Vildavia, the current communications director for Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., for the role. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden has a new press secretary, tapping Vaness Valdivia, the communications director for Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., for the role. Valdivia will take over in the coming weeks, Biden's communications director Elizabeth Alexander confirmed in a statement on Thursday. Advertisement

The California native takes over for Michael Larosa, who left the job in July. She has served as Padilla's communications director since he was sworn into office in 2020.

Padilla filled the California Senate seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris.

We had incredible candidates, and enthusiasm around the search for this position, and we are all excited to welcome Vanessa Valdivia to our team soon as the new @FLOTUS Press Secretary! Full statement here: pic.twitter.com/01tJV3DDqE— Elizabeth Alexander (@EAlexander46) September 8, 2022

The daughter of Mexican-Nicaraguan immigrants, Valdivia previously served in the same role for the re-election campaign of Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich. She also worked on New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker's presidential campaign, and was part of Hillary Clinton's 2016 run for the White House.

"Vanessa's combination of strategic communications skills, expertise, and experience, as well as her commitment to public service, will make her a tremendous addition to our team," Alexander said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"We look forward to welcoming her in the coming weeks."

The role has been vacant since Larosa left for a job at public affairs firm Hamilton Place Strategies.

Jill Biden is scheduled to make public appearances later this week, delivering remarks on Sunday at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville, Pa., honoring the victims killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

In May, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki left after 16 months on the job. She was replaced by deputy principal press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.