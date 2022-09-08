Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 6:32 PM

DOJ intends to appeal appointment of special master for Trump documents

By Matt Bernardini
This photo, included in a court filing submitted by the Department of Justice on August 30, shows a collection of documents seized by the FBI on August 8 during execution of a search warrant on the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. Photo courtesy of Department of Justice | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dec37a0e4662632e56fe144453e0d3c2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
This photo, included in a court filing submitted by the Department of Justice on August 30, shows a collection of documents seized by the FBI on August 8 during execution of a search warrant on the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. Photo courtesy of Department of Justice | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said it it intends to appeal a Florida judge's order to appoint a special master to review materials seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

The DOJ asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida to issue a partial stay of her ruling that prevents them from accessing the classified materials that were seized during the search of Trump's home.

Advertisement

"Those aspects of the order will cause the most immediate and serious harms to the government and the public," the DOJ said. "The classified records -- a discreet set of just over -- 100 documents have already been segregated from the other seized records and are being maintained separately."

If Judge Cannon does not issue a partial stay by Sept. 15, the DOJ said it plans to appeal her decision to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

RELATED Steve Bannon expected to face criminal charges in New York

In January, the National Archives said that the agency recovered 184 classified documents from Mar-A-Lago. Trump then returned more documents to the FBI in May, but when he did not return all of them, the agency raided his Florida home in August.

Advertisement

On Friday, Cannon released a detailed list of what was seized from a storage room and in Trump's office. They include classified documents with unmarked government records, photographs and even articles of clothing co-mingled.

Forty-eight empty folders were marked "classified" and 42 other empty ones labeled to "return to staff secretary/military aide."

RELATED Judge grants Donald Trump special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

However, on Monday, Cannon, who was appointed by Trump after the 2020 elections, granted ex-president's request to appoint a special master to review all the materials that were seized.

Her ruling that Trump's claim that the documents were subject to executive privilege had merit, was highly criticized by legal experts.

"There's just never been a case where irreparable harm has been shown by being under criminal investigation," Jennifer Rodgers, a former federal prosecutor, told CNN.

RELATED Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid

"That's one of the key things that the Justice Department does, the executive branch does, is criminally investigate people. So, the notion that that can establish irreparable harm to me still says that this is a legally wrong decision."

In its filing Thursday, the DOJ said that Trump did not and could not assert any executive privilege over the documents.

"And although this court suggested that Plaintiff might be able to assert executive privilege as to some of the seized records, Supreme Court precedent makes clear that any possible assertion of privilege that Plaintiff might attempt to make over the classified records would be overcome by the government's "demonstrated, specific need" for that evidence," the DOJ said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

White House buys 100M COVID-19 tests, calls on Congress for more funding
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
White House buys 100M COVID-19 tests, calls on Congress for more funding
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Too prepare for an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the fall, the federal government has purchased an additional 100 million at-home rapid tests from domestic manufacturers, the White House said Thursday.
Dow climbs 193 points as markets rise for second straight day
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow climbs 193 points as markets rise for second straight day
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 193 points Thursday as markets ended a rollercoaster session in the green.
Federal grand jury investigates Trump's Save America PAC
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal grand jury investigates Trump's Save America PAC
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury is investigating former President Donald Trump's Save America political action committee.
Google, Amazon employees protest $1.2 billion deal with Israel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Google, Amazon employees protest $1.2 billion deal with Israel
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hundreds of employees of Google and Amazon will hold protests on Thursday outside the companies' headquarters, in opposition to the $1.2 billion Project Nimbus deal with the Israeli government and military.
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries.
First lady Jill Biden picks Vanessa Valdivia for press secretary
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden picks Vanessa Valdivia for press secretary
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden has a new press secretary, tapping Vanessa Valdivia, the communications director for Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., for the role.
USPS releases new stamp celebrating NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
USPS releases new stamp celebrating NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A new postage stamp celebrating NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope, which is the most powerful scope ever put in space, was released on Thursday.
Watch live: President Joe Biden to speak on updated COVID-19 vaccines
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Watch live: President Joe Biden to speak on updated COVID-19 vaccines
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments about the new updated COVID-19 vaccines created to combat the Omicron subvariants of BA.4 and BA.5 on Thursday.
United Airlines spends $15M for 200 electric air taxis
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
United Airlines spends $15M for 200 electric air taxis
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- United Airlines is investing $15 million to buy 200 vertical take-off and landing electric vehicles, the Chicago-based company said in a statement on Thursday.
Bernard Shaw, pioneer anchor at CNN for 2 decades, dies at 82
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bernard Shaw, pioneer anchor at CNN for 2 decades, dies at 82
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Bernard Shaw, a pioneer Black broadcast journalist who was a staple on the anchor desk at CNN for two decades and provided numerous memorable on-air moments, died due to complications from pneumonia. He was 82.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Queen Elizabeth II had been under medical supervision shortly before death
Queen Elizabeth II had been under medical supervision shortly before death
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement