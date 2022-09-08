Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 7:08 AM

Conservative group expects documents on Biden order that promotes voter registration

By Daniel Uria
1/5
A federal court ruled in July that the Justice Department must release documents related to President Joe Biden's order last year that seeks to promote voter registration nationwide. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ccf78f3a9479538139eb2df775ce967c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A federal court ruled in July that the Justice Department must release documents related to President Joe Biden's order last year that seeks to promote voter registration nationwide. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department must begin releasing documents to a conservative think tank on Thursday to show what it's doing about an order from President Joe Biden to expand voting access and information about voter registration.

The Foundation of Government Accountability asked for the compliance documents under the Freedom of Information Act regarding Biden's executive order, issued in 2021. The reason for the request is to ensure that the order, titled "Promoting Access to Voting," isn't "biased to help Democrats."

Advertisement

Biden's order, signed in March of last year, directed the heads of all federal agencies to submit proposals that promote voter registration and give assistance to states under the National Voter Registration Act.

The White House said the order was intended to make it easier for people with disabilities, active duty military and other overseas voters to cast ballots. It also sought to modernize voter information platforms and provide outreach to Native American communities.

Advertisement

"Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have that vote counted," Biden said at the time. "If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide. Let the people vote."

Biden signed the order during a push by Democrats in Congress to promote voting rights and access. A major voting rights bill, the For the People Act, had passed the House but not the Senate when the executive order was issued. Senate Republicans later blocked the bill and it was never passed in the upper chamber.

The FGA, a Florida-based conservative group, sued the Justice Department after it failed to respond to the request for documents about its plans with the White House and communications with states regarding the plan. A federal court ruled in July that the department must release the documents by Sept. 8.

RELATED Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning

The FGA didn't explain in its statement on Tuesday how Biden's order might be biased in favor of Democrats -- although critics have been saying for years, particularly since the 2020 election, that Republicans are seeking to make voting more difficult. A number Republican-majority states, such as Georgia and Florida, have passed laws since Biden beat Donald Trump in 2020 that restrict voting access or make it more difficult for residents to cast a ballot.

Advertisement

"Federal law is clear that the American people have a right to these public documents ... detailing how the Department of Justice will newly operate within our elections," Tarren Bragdon, FGA president and CEO, said in the statement. "It is especially timely as midterm elections are approaching and voters should know the full details of this unprecedented executive order.

"The public needs to know that this unparalleled federal effort is legal, neutral, non-partisan and fair to all Americans and not using taxpayer money and federal bureaucrats to help one political party win."

RELATED Vote.org announces $10M campaign to register young voters

After Thursday's release, the group is supposed to receive a second batch of documents on Sept. 13, with all of the documents scheduled to be released to the group by Oct. 13.

The FGA says it's a nonprofit, multi-state think tank that "promotes public policy solutions to create opportunities for every American to experience the American Dream."

Read More

Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president again, urges GOP to 'grow a backbone'

Latest Headlines

Four killed, three wounded in 'senseless murder rampage' in Memphis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Four killed, three wounded in 'senseless murder rampage' in Memphis
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Memphis arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday night, following a day a violent shootings and carjackings throughout the Tennessee city that resulted in four people killed and three others injured.
Hurricane Earl intensifies as it heads toward Bermuda
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Earl intensifies as it heads toward Bermuda
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Earl continued to strengthen early Thursday as forecasters expect it will become a major hurricane later in the day as it heads near Bermuda.
Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of Las Vegas reporter
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of Las Vegas reporter
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in Las Vegas said they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of local investigative reporter Jeff German.
Hurricane Danielle picks up speed, strength as it moves north in open Atlantic
U.S. News // 6 days ago
Hurricane Danielle picks up speed, strength as it moves north in open Atlantic
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hurricane Danielle was increasing speed Wednesday as it moved over the open central north Atlantic Ocean.
Ex-Puerto Rico legislator sentenced to nearly 5 years for kickback scheme
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-Puerto Rico legislator sentenced to nearly 5 years for kickback scheme
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Puerto Rico legislator to nearly five years in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a bribery and kickback scheme involving two of his employees.
Amazon CEO says N.Y. union vote had 'very disturbing irregularities'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Amazon CEO says N.Y. union vote had 'very disturbing irregularities'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said the company's effort to overturn a union vote at its Staten Island warehouse is "going to take a long time to play out."
Steve Bannon expected to face criminal charges in New York
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Steve Bannon expected to face criminal charges in New York
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former White House adviser Steve Bannon is expected to face charges in a criminal indictment that is scheduled to be unsealed Thursday in New York.
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- An American who died after a shark attack in the Bahamas on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a woman from Pennsylvania.
Netflix settles 'Queen's Gambit' defamation lawsuit
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Netflix settles 'Queen's Gambit' defamation lawsuit
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix settled a defamation lawsuit with the real-life chess champion behind the streaming service's hit show, "The Queen's Gambit." Russian chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili sued Netflix over a "sexist" line.
Menendez becomes third Democratic Senator to test positive for COVID-19 this week
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Menendez becomes third Democratic Senator to test positive for COVID-19 this week
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., became the third Democratic senator this week to test positive for COVID-19, after his office confirmed his diagnosis Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war
Apple unveils new iPhone 14 with satellite-based emergency SOS
Apple unveils new iPhone 14 with satellite-based emergency SOS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement