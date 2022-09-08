Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 8:07 PM

Rising seas could destroy millions of U.S. acres in decades

By Matt Bernardini
A new report said that rising seas could swallow millions of acres by 2050. File photo by UPI/Gary C. Caskey. | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/81a858fe35184c826eb28d7cc04c2d10/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A new report said that rising seas could swallow millions of acres by 2050. File photo by UPI/Gary C. Caskey. | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Rising tides due to climate change could flood nearly 650,000 properties and $34 billion worth of real estate along the nation's coasts by the year 2050, a new report has concluded.

The nonprofit organization Climate Central found that as many as 4.4 million acres of land are projected to fall below tidal boundaries over the next 30 years. That number could swell to 9.1 million acres by 2100.

Advertisement

"As the sea is rising, tide lines are moving up elevation, upslope and inland," Don Bain, a senior adviser at Climate Central and an expert in sea level rise, who led the analysis, said. "People really haven't internalized that yet -- that 'Hey, I'm going to have something taken away from me by the sea.' "

Hudson County, N.J., has the distinction of having the highest estimated land value at risk: more than $2.4 billion. More than 15% of the county's total acreage is below the predicted water levels.

RELATED Clean Air Day: U.N. warns 'the air that keeps us alive is making us sick'

Galveston and Honolulu have $2.37 billion and $2.3 billion at risk respectively.

The majority of the 4.4 million acres at risk are located in just four states: Louisiana, Florida, North Carolina and Texas.

Advertisement

However, the southern states are not the only major areas at risk. New Jersey, New York and Maryland could each have thousands of buildings impacted, according to researchers.

RELATED Climate change risking availability of key alternative fuel source, study says

"Your land is going to be taken from you by the rising seas," Bain said. "Nobody's talking about that."

Not only will the land under water be affected, but many towns and counties could have their entire budgets altered.

The loss of taxable value could greatly impact the budgets of many towns and counties, A.R. Siders, an assistant professor in the University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center, warned.

"If a town has no other income and is relying solely on property tax values, that town is not sustainable," Siders said.

Bain said that the report was not meant to frighten people, but was instead meant to educate and give people information to combat climate change.

"I think we can have a bright and prosperous future but only if we put our minds and shoulders to it, and are well-informed and get after it."

Latest Headlines

Chairman Powell says Fed must move 'forthrightly, strongly' to fight inflation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chairman Powell says Fed must move 'forthrightly, strongly' to fight inflation
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday said the Federal Reserve must move "forthrightly" and "strongly" to combat inflation.
White House buys 100M COVID-19 tests, calls on Congress for more funding
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House buys 100M COVID-19 tests, calls on Congress for more funding
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Too prepare for an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the fall, the federal government has purchased an additional 100 million at-home rapid tests from domestic manufacturers, the White House said Thursday.
DOJ intends to appeal appointment of special master for Trump documents
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ intends to appeal appointment of special master for Trump documents
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said it intends to appeal a Florida judge's order to appoint a special master to review materials seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Florida home.
Dow climbs 193 points as markets rise for second straight day
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow climbs 193 points as markets rise for second straight day
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 193 points Thursday as markets ended a rollercoaster session in the green.
Federal grand jury investigates Trump's Save America PAC
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal grand jury investigates Trump's Save America PAC
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury is investigating former President Donald Trump's Save America political action committee.
Google, Amazon employees protest $1.2 billion deal with Israel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Google, Amazon employees protest $1.2 billion deal with Israel
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hundreds of employees of Google and Amazon will hold protests on Thursday outside the companies' headquarters, in opposition to the $1.2 billion Project Nimbus deal with the Israeli government and military.
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries.
First lady Jill Biden picks Vanessa Valdivia for press secretary
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden picks Vanessa Valdivia for press secretary
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden has a new press secretary, tapping Vanessa Valdivia, the communications director for Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., for the role.
USPS releases new stamp celebrating NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
USPS releases new stamp celebrating NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A new postage stamp celebrating NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope, which is the most powerful scope ever put in space, was released on Thursday.
Watch live: President Joe Biden to speak on updated COVID-19 vaccines
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Watch live: President Joe Biden to speak on updated COVID-19 vaccines
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments about the new updated COVID-19 vaccines created to combat the Omicron subvariants of BA.4 and BA.5 on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Queen Elizabeth II had been under medical supervision shortly before death
Queen Elizabeth II had been under medical supervision shortly before death
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
King Charles' coronation could be several months away
King Charles' coronation could be several months away
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement