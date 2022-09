President Joe Biden claps during a portrait unveiling ceremony for Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House on Wednesday. He will speak about the updated COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments about the new updated COVID-19 vaccines created to combat the Omicron subvariants of BA.4 and BA.5 Thursday. On Sept. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the use of the updated COVID-19 booster shots that are specifically tailored to combat the subvariants, which are the most common virus infecting U.S. residents now. Advertisement

Biden is expected to make his remarks at about 1:45 p.m., EDT.

The shots are the first updates to the original COVID-19 vaccines that were introduced in late 2020.

In his speech, Biden faces the challenge of motivating a public that appears to be tiring of the vaccinations. According to the CDC, while 67.5% of the population has received the first two original shots of the COVID-19 vaccines, only 48.5% of the public has received the first booster.

Of those eligible to receive a second booster shot, 41.2% of those 65 and over have taken the shot while 34% of those 50 and over have.