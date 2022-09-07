Barack and Michelle Obama return to White House for unveiling of portraits

1/4

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama back to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits -- something that should have happened years ago. The visit will be Obama's first White House visit since April, when he ribbed Biden a bit and called him "Vice President Biden" to a chorus of laughter. Then, he visited to mark the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. Advertisement

Biden was Obama's vice president for two terms and the two formed a close partnership "through the highs and lows of the job and of life," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing Tuesday.

"President Biden and Dr. Biden are honored to have former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama back to the White House for the unveiling of their portraits, which will hang on the walls of the White House forever as reminders of the power of hope and change," Jean-Pierre added.

Michelle Obama did not accompany the former president during the visit in April, which means her visit Wednesday will be her first return to the White House since her final day as first lady on Jan. 20, 2017.

The ceremony to unveil the Obamas' portraits is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

The unveiling of the Obamas' official White House portraits is something that, by tradition, should have been done years ago. Portraits are usually unveiled by the following president, but Donald Trump refused to do it -- in part because of his partisanship and in part because he accused Obama, without evidence, of spying on him during the 2016 presidential campaign.

So Biden will have the honor on Wednesday.

It will be a rare occasion when a former vice president hosts the portrait unveiling ceremony for the president they served under. George H.W. Bush, who served under Ronald Reagan, was the last former veep to do so.

The White House has portraits of every president dating back to George Washington, the first commander in chief.

Congress purchased Washington's portraits and other portraits of early presidents and first ladies were given to the White House as gifts. In 1965, former first lady Jackie Kennedy established the White House Historical Association which has paid for the paintings ever since.

Portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush hang on opposing walls in the Grand Foyer.

Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, said Clinton's portrait would likely be relocated and replaced with Obama's because tradition calls for putting the most recent former presidents' portraits in the Grand Foyer.

In addition to the official White House portraits, each president and first lady also have portraits commissioned as part of the "America's Presidents" exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

The Obamas' Smithsonian portraits were unveiled at the museum in 2018. The paintings by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald drew somewhat mixed reactions for their non-traditional styles and bold colors.

The Smithsonian Institution said last month that a $650,000 donation from Trump's Save America political action committee had been earmarked for portraits of the former president and first lady Melania Trump.

Two artists have been commissioned to paint the portraits, but their names have not yet been released.

According to tradition, Biden would be the one to welcome Trump back to the White House for the unveiling of his portrait in 2024 -- something that seems highly unlikely, given the bad blood between the two and Trump possibly running again.

"We defer those questions to the White House Historical Association," Jean-Pierre said. "They lead the process on official portraits for both presidents and their spouses.

"So that question ... lies with them."