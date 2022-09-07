Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 6:36 AM

Barack and Michelle Obama return to White House for unveiling of portraits

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Former President Barack Obama greets President Joe Biden during a ceremony commemorating the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families at the White House in Washington on April 5. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4085d52ad4da5fce294b7ba968cec697/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former President Barack Obama greets President Joe Biden during a ceremony commemorating the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families at the White House in Washington on April 5. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama back to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits -- something that should have happened years ago.

The visit will be Obama's first White House visit since April, when he ribbed Biden a bit and called him "Vice President Biden" to a chorus of laughter. Then, he visited to mark the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

Advertisement

Biden was Obama's vice president for two terms and the two formed a close partnership "through the highs and lows of the job and of life," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing Tuesday.

"President Biden and Dr. Biden are honored to have former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama back to the White House for the unveiling of their portraits, which will hang on the walls of the White House forever as reminders of the power of hope and change," Jean-Pierre added.

Advertisement

Michelle Obama did not accompany the former president during the visit in April, which means her visit Wednesday will be her first return to the White House since her final day as first lady on Jan. 20, 2017.

The ceremony to unveil the Obamas' portraits is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

The unveiling of the Obamas' official White House portraits is something that, by tradition, should have been done years ago. Portraits are usually unveiled by the following president, but Donald Trump refused to do it -- in part because of his partisanship and in part because he accused Obama, without evidence, of spying on him during the 2016 presidential campaign.

RELATED Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid

So Biden will have the honor on Wednesday.

It will be a rare occasion when a former vice president hosts the portrait unveiling ceremony for the president they served under. George H.W. Bush, who served under Ronald Reagan, was the last former veep to do so.

The White House has portraits of every president dating back to George Washington, the first commander in chief.

RELATED White House asks Congress for $47 billion ahead of midterms

Congress purchased Washington's portraits and other portraits of early presidents and first ladies were given to the White House as gifts. In 1965, former first lady Jackie Kennedy established the White House Historical Association which has paid for the paintings ever since.

Advertisement

Portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush hang on opposing walls in the Grand Foyer.

Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, said Clinton's portrait would likely be relocated and replaced with Obama's because tradition calls for putting the most recent former presidents' portraits in the Grand Foyer.

Former President George W. Bush looks on as his official White House portrait is unveiled in the East Room at the White House in Washington on May 31, 2012. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In addition to the official White House portraits, each president and first lady also have portraits commissioned as part of the "America's Presidents" exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

The Obamas' Smithsonian portraits were unveiled at the museum in 2018. The paintings by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald drew somewhat mixed reactions for their non-traditional styles and bold colors.

The Smithsonian Institution said last month that a $650,000 donation from Trump's Save America political action committee had been earmarked for portraits of the former president and first lady Melania Trump.

Two artists have been commissioned to paint the portraits, but their names have not yet been released.

Advertisement

According to tradition, Biden would be the one to welcome Trump back to the White House for the unveiling of his portrait in 2024 -- something that seems highly unlikely, given the bad blood between the two and Trump possibly running again.

"We defer those questions to the White House Historical Association," Jean-Pierre said. "They lead the process on official portraits for both presidents and their spouses.

"So that question ... lies with them."

Read More

Biden keeps pressure on 'MAGA Republicans' in Labor Day remarks

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Danielle picks up speed, strength as it moves north in open Atlantic
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Hurricane Danielle picks up speed, strength as it moves north in open Atlantic
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- After undergoing a slight drop in strength in the past 24 hours, Hurricane Danielle was increasing speed Wednesday as it moved over the open central north Atlantic Ocean.
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'major' storm in coming days
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'major' storm in coming days
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night, but forecasters at the moment do not expect it to make landfall anywhere on the U.S. East Coast.
U.S. bars firms with CHIPS funding from building leading-edge China factories
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. bars firms with CHIPS funding from building leading-edge China factories
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. companies that receive funding from a bill that aims to boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips will be prohibited for a decade from building advanced technology facilities in China.
U.S. awards AmerisourceBergen $20M contract to expand monkeypox response
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. awards AmerisourceBergen $20M contract to expand monkeypox response
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has inked a nearly $20 million contract with a U.S. drug wholesale company to expand the distribution of vaccines and treatments to combat the monkeypox outbreak.
Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A three-judge panel on Tuesday dismissed a challenge to Washington State's ban on so-called conversion therapy.
FDA warns against feeding infants Mother's Touch Formula over nutrient concerns
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FDA warns against feeding infants Mother's Touch Formula over nutrient concerns
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Federal regulators are warning parents and caregivers against feeding infants in their care Mother's Touch Formula as it has not been tested to ensure it meets nutrient requirements.
Trump-backed Diehl to face Democrat Healey in potential 'flip' race for Mass. governor
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump-backed Diehl to face Democrat Healey in potential 'flip' race for Mass. governor
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Trump-backed Republican Geoff Diehl will face off against Democrat Maura Healey on the ballot this fall to succeed outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker following Tuesday's primaries.
Jan. 6 rioter who was turned in by ex-girlfriend sentenced to 9 months in prison
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who was turned in by ex-girlfriend sentenced to 9 months in prison
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Richard Michetti, a Pennsylvania man who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to nine months in prison.
Three Pa. Dunkin' Donuts locations fined $24,000 for child work violations
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Three Pa. Dunkin' Donuts locations fined $24,000 for child work violations
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Three Pennsylvania Dunkin' Donuts locations have been fined more than $24,000 for allowing teenagers to work longer and later hours, according to the Labor Department.
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission is ordering credit monitoring company Credit Karma to pay a collective $3 million back to its prospective customers, the commission confirmed in a news release.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
U.S. Marshals search for 'Fat Leonard' following escape from house arrest
U.S. Marshals search for 'Fat Leonard' following escape from house arrest
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement