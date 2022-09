Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., became the third Democratic senator this week to test positive for COVID-19, after his office confirmed his diagnosis on Wednesday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., became the third Democratic senator this week to test positive for COVID-19, after his office confirmed his diagnosis Wednesday. The 68-year-old senator was experiencing mild symptoms, his communications director, Francisco Pelayo, tweeted Wednesday afternoon. Advertisement

"The senator is in good spirits and incredibly thankful to have been fully vaccinated and boosted," Pelayo tweeted.

Officials for Sen. John Ossoff, D-Ga., confirmed Wednesday that he tested positive for the virus. Ossoff will isolate in India, where he is part of an economic delegation.

"Sen. Ossoff is isolating in India and has been unable to return to Washington as planned for Senate votes and committee business this week," Ossoff's office said in a statement.

"Senator Ossoff expects to be back in Washington for Senate business next week."

Nevada Sen. Jackey Rosen's office confirmed Tuesday that she was suffering from mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., also is not in Washington, D.C. this week. The 66-year-old is still recovering from hip replacement surgery, but expects to return to work next week.