Apple expected to roll out iPhone 14 at launch event Wednesday

The most significant upgrade to the iPhone in recent years has probably been the redesigned camera in the Pro and Pro Max versions. But many customers are hoping this time for something new to dazzle them. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Wednesday is one of the biggest days on the calendar for tekkies and smartphone buffs as Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone during a launch event. Apple usually unveils its newest smartphones around this time. A year ago, it was the iPhone 13 -- and, naturally, Wednesday's will reveal the iPhone 14. Advertisement

The launch event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

CEO Tim Cook is also expected to introduce other new Apple products at the event in Cupertino, Calif.

What the new iPhone 14 might have is anyone's guess, but some expect the biggest change might be the removal of the small notch at the top of the screen to house the front-facing camera. It was added in 2017 to the iPhone X.

Another change, they say, might be the end of the iPhone Mini -- which would potentially leave the standard version as the smallest and base model available to buyers -- and a larger Max model that could actually supplant the standard version.

Apart from the iPhone, there's some buzz that Apple might also reveal a new version of the Watch Series 8, which would be the device's first design refresh in four years.

Improved AirPods and an update for the iPad are other updates expected at Wednesday's event.

Over the years, Apple has yet to make any seismic technological advances on the order of the first iPhone in 2007. That version could easily fit in one's palm, but it's since evolved as a larger device, similar to mini-tablet size that requires both hands to operate.

The most significant upgrade to the iPhone in recent years has probably been the redesigned camera in the Pro and Pro Max versions. But many customers are hoping this time for something new to dazzle them.

In 2020, Apple added millimeter wave technology for 5G connectivity, which is leading many of the enhancements customers are seeing on the device today. Apple is also playing catchup in the field of wearable technology, lagging behind products from rivals like Samsung, Garmin and Fitbit.

Wednesday may also bring something about an Apple virtual reality headset, which Cook teased in June, that would compete with Meta's Quest 2 VR device.

Despite supply chain issues related to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, Apple posted revenue of $83 billion and a profit of more than $19 billion in the most recent quarter. Earlier this year, the company's market cap on Wall Street hit $3 trillion -- a first for an American corporation.

