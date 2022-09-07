Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 8:08 AM

Apple expected to roll out iPhone 14 at launch event Wednesday

By A.L. Lee
1/5
The most significant upgrade to the iPhone in recent years has probably been the redesigned camera in the Pro and Pro Max versions. But many customers are hoping this time for something new to dazzle them. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/64f02597c4d4b5a4e9772ef50d1f8c30/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The most significant upgrade to the iPhone in recent years has probably been the redesigned camera in the Pro and Pro Max versions. But many customers are hoping this time for something new to dazzle them. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Wednesday is one of the biggest days on the calendar for tekkies and smartphone buffs as Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone during a launch event.

Apple usually unveils its newest smartphones around this time. A year ago, it was the iPhone 13 -- and, naturally, Wednesday's will reveal the iPhone 14.

Advertisement

The launch event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

CEO Tim Cook is also expected to introduce other new Apple products at the event in Cupertino, Calif.

What the new iPhone 14 might have is anyone's guess, but some expect the biggest change might be the removal of the small notch at the top of the screen to house the front-facing camera. It was added in 2017 to the iPhone X.

Another change, they say, might be the end of the iPhone Mini -- which would potentially leave the standard version as the smallest and base model available to buyers -- and a larger Max model that could actually supplant the standard version.

Advertisement

Apart from the iPhone, there's some buzz that Apple might also reveal a new version of the Watch Series 8, which would be the device's first design refresh in four years.

RELATED Facebook to shut down gaming app in October

Improved AirPods and an update for the iPad are other updates expected at Wednesday's event.

Over the years, Apple has yet to make any seismic technological advances on the order of the first iPhone in 2007. That version could easily fit in one's palm, but it's since evolved as a larger device, similar to mini-tablet size that requires both hands to operate.

Then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs announces the new iPhone during a keynote speech at the MacWorld Expo in San Francisco, Calif., on January 9, 2007. The first version of the popular smartphone went on sale about six months later. File Photo by Aaron Kehoe/UPI

The most significant upgrade to the iPhone in recent years has probably been the redesigned camera in the Pro and Pro Max versions. But many customers are hoping this time for something new to dazzle them.

RELATED Apple likely to release new iPhone, Apple Watch at event on Sept. 7

In 2020, Apple added millimeter wave technology for 5G connectivity, which is leading many of the enhancements customers are seeing on the device today. Apple is also playing catchup in the field of wearable technology, lagging behind products from rivals like Samsung, Garmin and Fitbit.

Advertisement

Wednesday may also bring something about an Apple virtual reality headset, which Cook teased in June, that would compete with Meta's Quest 2 VR device.

Despite supply chain issues related to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, Apple posted revenue of $83 billion and a profit of more than $19 billion in the most recent quarter. Earlier this year, the company's market cap on Wall Street hit $3 trillion -- a first for an American corporation.

RELATED Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue

RELATED Smartphone could screen for blocked blood vessels in neck

Read More

Qualcomm strikes deal to produce tech component for Meta's VR products

Latest Headlines

Barack and Michelle Obama return to White House for unveiling of portraits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Barack and Michelle Obama return to White House for unveiling of portraits
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama back to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits.
Hurricane Danielle picks up speed, strength as it moves north in open Atlantic
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Hurricane Danielle picks up speed, strength as it moves north in open Atlantic
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- After undergoing a slight drop in strength in the past 24 hours, Hurricane Danielle was increasing speed Wednesday as it moved over the open central north Atlantic Ocean.
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'major' storm in coming days
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'major' storm in coming days
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night, but forecasters at the moment do not expect it to make landfall anywhere on the U.S. East Coast.
U.S. bars firms with CHIPS funding from building leading-edge China factories
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. bars firms with CHIPS funding from building leading-edge China factories
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. companies that receive funding from a bill that aims to boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips will be prohibited for a decade from building advanced technology facilities in China.
U.S. awards AmerisourceBergen $20M contract to expand monkeypox response
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. awards AmerisourceBergen $20M contract to expand monkeypox response
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has inked a nearly $20 million contract with a U.S. drug wholesale company to expand the distribution of vaccines and treatments to combat the monkeypox outbreak.
Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A three-judge panel on Tuesday dismissed a challenge to Washington State's ban on so-called conversion therapy.
FDA warns against feeding infants Mother's Touch Formula over nutrient concerns
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FDA warns against feeding infants Mother's Touch Formula over nutrient concerns
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Federal regulators are warning parents and caregivers against feeding infants in their care Mother's Touch Formula as it has not been tested to ensure it meets nutrient requirements.
Trump-backed Diehl to face Democrat Healey in potential 'flip' race for Mass. governor
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump-backed Diehl to face Democrat Healey in potential 'flip' race for Mass. governor
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Trump-backed Republican Geoff Diehl will face off against Democrat Maura Healey on the ballot this fall to succeed outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker following Tuesday's primaries.
Jan. 6 rioter who was turned in by ex-girlfriend sentenced to 9 months in prison
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who was turned in by ex-girlfriend sentenced to 9 months in prison
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Richard Michetti, a Pennsylvania man who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to nine months in prison.
Three Pa. Dunkin' Donuts locations fined $24,000 for child work violations
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Three Pa. Dunkin' Donuts locations fined $24,000 for child work violations
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Three Pennsylvania Dunkin' Donuts locations have been fined more than $24,000 for allowing teenagers to work longer and later hours, according to the Labor Department.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
Dutch city 1st in world to ban meat advertisements as climate change measure
Dutch city 1st in world to ban meat advertisements as climate change measure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement