Sept. 7, 2022 / 7:25 PM

Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman

By Simon Druker
An American who died after being attacked by a bull shark in the Bahamas on Tuesday afternoon, has been identified as Caroline DiPlacido, 58, from Pennsylvania. Photo by Pterantula/Wikimedia Commons
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A woman who died after shark attack in the Bahamas on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a university employee from Pennsylvania.

Caroline DiPlacido, 58, was vacationing with her family and took a private snorkeling excursion, during which when she was attacked by the bull shark about 3 p.m. EDT, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

DiPlacido lived in Millcreek Township, Pa. and was a long-time employee at Gannon University in Erie.

DiPlacido's family traveled to the Bahamas on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, and was snorkeling when she was attacked. The ship left Sunday from Port Canaveral in Florida.

"I would simply say to the upper extremities. I'm not going to be specific at this time, however the upper extremities, she was bit in two," Royal Bahamas Police Force Supt. Chrislyn Skippings said in a statement.

"EMS personnel responded, and they confirmed no vital signs of life."

Family members and tour boat operators were able to rescue DiPlacido from the attack and get her aboard the boat, but she was pronounced dead before arriving at the hospital.

"The news is devastating, and she will be missed," Gannon University chaplain Rev. Michael Kesicki said in a statement.

"We pray for Caroline as she crosses over to eternity. We pray for her husband, David, her children, David, Robert and Allison; her mother, Olivia; and her wider family. Let us remember Caroline with affection and hope."

