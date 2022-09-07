Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 6:11 PM

South Carolina judge rules electric chair, firing squad executions unconstitutional

By Matt Bernardini
A South Carolina judge ruled that execution by the electric chair and firing squad was unconstitutional. File Photo by Doug Smith/Florida Department of Corrections
A South Carolina judge ruled that execution by the electric chair and firing squad was unconstitutional. File Photo by Doug Smith/Florida Department of Corrections

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A South Carolina judge ruled that the state's attempts to execute inmates by firing squad or the electric chair are unconstitutional.

In a 39-page opinion, Fifth Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman said that South Carolina's attempts to use firing squads and the electric chair would be counter to evolving standards of decency.

Advertisement

"In doing so, the General Assembly ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency," Newman said, arguing that executing death row inmates by firing squad or electric chair violates the state's constitution, which protects against cruel, corporal and unusual punishments.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is likely to appeal the ruling, the State reported.

RELATED 5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor

"There have been a lot of cases in the U.S. Supreme Court as well. It's been explained by the justices a number of times. The question is not the method but the procedure to get to the method," McMaster said.

"Our Legislature and others have done a good job in fashioning the best we can do for these sentences. I think that our South Carolina law is constitutional."

Last year, South Carolina's legislature passed a law adding the electric chair and the firing squad as execution methods, after prison officials said that have been unable to obtain chemicals to carry out an execution by lethal injection.

Advertisement

"Lethal injection is the least severe of the three statutorily authorized punishments, and the amended statute effectively revokes that lesser punishment," Newman said.

"When plaintiffs committed their crimes and received their death sentences, the default method of execution was lethal injection, which is according to the Supreme Court of the United States is believed to be the most humane [execution method] available."

Four inmates have challenged the state's execution methods, arguing that South Carolina has not done enough to get lethal injections. Since South Carolina started executing people by lethal injection in 1995, only three people have been executed by electrocution.

Read More

Dye spill turns stretch of South Carolina highway pink

Latest Headlines

Menendez becomes third Democratic Senator to test positive for COVID-19 this week
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Menendez becomes third Democratic Senator to test positive for COVID-19 this week
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., became the third Democratic senator this week to test positive for COVID-19, after his office confirmed his diagnosis Wednesday.
Maryland police solve case of slain officer after 51 years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Maryland police solve case of slain officer after 51 years
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Detectives in Maryland have made an arrest in the 51-year-old cold case murdered officer, investigators confirmed in a statement Wednesday.
Dow gains 435 points as tech stocks lead market rally
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow gains 435 points as tech stocks lead market rally
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 435 points Wednesday as markets looked to rally back from a three-week losing streak.
F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Defense Contract Management Agency notified the F-35 Joint Program office that an alloy used in magnets contained in the jet's turbomachine pumps came from China.
Major League Baseball players union joins AFL-CIO
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Major League Baseball players union joins AFL-CIO
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Major League Baseball Players Association is formally affiliating with the 12.5-million-member AFL-CIO. The announcement came Wednesday at the National Press Club.
Delaware court denies Elon Musk's attempt to delay Twitter trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Delaware court denies Elon Musk's attempt to delay Twitter trial
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Delaware chancery court denied Elon Musk's request to delay the trial over his attempt to abandon a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama said Wednesday the White House portraits of her and former President Barack Obama reflect a "fuller story" of America.
Report: Dallas Cowboys has NFL's top valuation brand
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: Dallas Cowboys has NFL's top valuation brand
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- As the 2022-23 NFL regular season kicks off this week, the Dallas Cowboys have already triumphed in one category by being named the winners of the inaugural NFL Brand Valuation Championship, announced by Brand Finance.
Religious employers need not cover HIV prevention drugs in health plans, U.S. judge rules
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Religious employers need not cover HIV prevention drugs in health plans, U.S. judge rules
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, agreed Wednesday with a group of Christian conservatives that Affordable Care Act requirements to cover HIV prevention drugs violate their religious freedom.
Wildfire southeast of LA burns more than 5,000 acres; at least 2 dead
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wildfire southeast of LA burns more than 5,000 acres; at least 2 dead
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities say at least two people have died due to a wildfire in Southern California that's already blackened more than 5,000 acres.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban
Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement