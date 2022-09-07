Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 1:08 PM

Wildfire southeast of LA burns more than 5,000 acres; at least 2 dead

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
The Fairview Fire is seen burning a home in Hemet, Calif., on Tuesday. Officials said the blaze has so far blackened more than 5,000 acres. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE
The Fairview Fire is seen burning a home in Hemet, Calif., on Tuesday. Officials said the blaze has so far blackened more than 5,000 acres. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities say at least two people have died due to a wildfire in Southern California that's already blackened more than 5,000 acres.

The Fairview Fire is burning in Riverside County about 80 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Officials said Wednesday it's just 5% contained.

Advertisement

Fire authorities said the blaze, which began on Monday, is also threatening about 5,000 structures.

Cal Fire has said that several structures have already been destroyed in addition to the deaths.

RELATED Northern California wildfire kills 2 women

"Two civilians perished in the fire and one was transported with burn injuries," it said in a previous update.

Authorities said all three of the victims were trying to escape in a vehicle.

So far, more than 260 firefighters from dozens of companies have been fighting the fire. Authorities have set up an evacuation center at a high school in Hemet.

While the cause of the blaze is not yet known, utility company Southern California Edison told officials on Tuesday that it found "circuit activity" at a location around the time the fire was first reported.

Advertisement

The Hemet Unified School District closed all schools due to the fire.

RELATED Northern California wildfire prompts evacuation orders

"This decision was not made lightly," HUSD Superintendent Christi Barrett said in a statement. "But after considering local authorities' advice and evacuation orders, transportation impacts, the current level of fire containment, and the possibility of power outages with anticipated high temperatures, we strongly felt that closing schools was necessary."

The Fairview Fire is one of several wildfires burning in California. The largest, the Mountain Fire, has burned close to 12,000 acres in far Northern California, near the Oregon border. It was 30% contained by Wednesday.

Read More

September swelter: Dangerous heat wave continues to roast West

Latest Headlines

Report: Dallas Cowboys has NFL's top valuation brand
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Report: Dallas Cowboys has NFL's top valuation brand
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- As the 2022-23 NFL regular season kicks off this week, the Dallas Cowboys have already triumphed in one category by being named the winners of the inaugural NFL Brand Valuation Championship, announced by Brand Finance.
Religious employers need not cover HIV prevention drugs in health plans, U.S. judge rules
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Religious employers need not cover HIV prevention drugs in health plans, U.S. judge rules
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, agreed Wednesday with a group of Christian conservatives that Affordable Care Act requirements to cover HIV prevention drugs violate their religious freedom.
British pound falls to lowest level against dollar since 1985
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
British pound falls to lowest level against dollar since 1985
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- On Wednesday the British pound fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985.
Former U.N. ambassador launches bid for Kentucky governor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former U.N. ambassador launches bid for Kentucky governor
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Kelly Craft, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday that she will be running for Kentucky governor.
Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president again, urges GOP to 'grow a backbone'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president again, urges GOP to 'grow a backbone'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former first lady and Secretary of State and onetime Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton says her chance to become president has passed.
Earl strengthens into hurricane as it heads toward Bermuda
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Earl strengthens into hurricane as it heads toward Bermuda
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into a hurricane late on Tuesday and forecasters expect it will become a major hurricane in the coming days as it heads near Bermuda.
Apple expected to roll out iPhone 14 at launch event Wednesday
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Apple expected to roll out iPhone 14 at launch event Wednesday
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Wednesday is one of the biggest days on the calendar for tekkies and smartphone buffs as Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone during a launch event.
Obamas return to White House for unveiling of their portraits
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Obamas return to White House for unveiling of their portraits
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama back to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits.
Hurricane Danielle picks up speed, strength as it moves north in open Atlantic
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Hurricane Danielle picks up speed, strength as it moves north in open Atlantic
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- After undergoing a slight drop in strength in the past 24 hours, Hurricane Danielle was increasing speed Wednesday as it moved over the open central north Atlantic Ocean.
U.S. bars firms with CHIPS funding from building leading-edge China factories
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. bars firms with CHIPS funding from building leading-edge China factories
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. companies that receive funding from a bill that aims to boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips will be prohibited for a decade from building advanced technology facilities in China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rings NYSE bell, pitches investment in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rings NYSE bell, pitches investment in Ukraine
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement