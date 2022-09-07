Wildfire southeast of LA burns more than 5,000 acres; at least 2 dead

1/5

The Fairview Fire is seen burning a home in Hemet, Calif., on Tuesday. Officials said the blaze has so far blackened more than 5,000 acres. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities say at least two people have died due to a wildfire in Southern California that's already blackened more than 5,000 acres. The Fairview Fire is burning in Riverside County about 80 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Officials said Wednesday it's just 5% contained. Advertisement

Fire authorities said the blaze, which began on Monday, is also threatening about 5,000 structures.

Cal Fire has said that several structures have already been destroyed in addition to the deaths.

"Two civilians perished in the fire and one was transported with burn injuries," it said in a previous update.

Authorities said all three of the victims were trying to escape in a vehicle.

So far, more than 260 firefighters from dozens of companies have been fighting the fire. Authorities have set up an evacuation center at a high school in Hemet.

While the cause of the blaze is not yet known, utility company Southern California Edison told officials on Tuesday that it found "circuit activity" at a location around the time the fire was first reported.

The Hemet Unified School District closed all schools due to the fire.

"This decision was not made lightly," HUSD Superintendent Christi Barrett said in a statement. "But after considering local authorities' advice and evacuation orders, transportation impacts, the current level of fire containment, and the possibility of power outages with anticipated high temperatures, we strongly felt that closing schools was necessary."

The Fairview Fire is one of several wildfires burning in California. The largest, the Mountain Fire, has burned close to 12,000 acres in far Northern California, near the Oregon border. It was 30% contained by Wednesday.