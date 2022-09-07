Trending
Sept. 7, 2022 / 12:01 AM

FDA warns against feeding infants Mother's Touch Formula over nutrient concerns

By Darryl Coote
The FDA is warning against feeding Mother's Touch Formula to infants. Photo courtesy of U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Federal regulators are warning parents and caregivers against feeding infants Mother's Touch Formula as it has not been tested to ensure it meets nutrient requirements.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the warning Tuesday, stating the infant formula is being sold without required pre-market notification and with claims for seven nutrients below minimum levels required by the regulator for such products.

"[C]onsumption of this formula has the potential to cause nutrient deficiencies or toxicity in infants," it said in a statement.

The nutrients being advertised under required levels are protein linoleum acid, calcium, sodium, potassium and chloride.

The product has also not been fully tested for the presence of potentially harmful bacteria, including cronobacter, it said.

"Parents and caregivers who have purchased this product should discontinue use and throw it away," it said, adding that those who administered the product to infants and are concerned about health issues should contact their doctor.

The announcement comes on the heels of a summer during which the United States experienced a baby formula shortage that saw the Biden administration implement a series of measures, including importing tons of baby formula from Europe, to alleviate the crisis.

The FDA said Mother's Touch Formula is being sold at local markets in Kinzers, Loganton, and Gap, Pa., as well as online through the company's website.

