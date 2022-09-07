Report: Dallas Cowboys has NFL's top valuation brand

Rowdy, the mascot of the Dallas Cowboys poses for a photo at the end of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 6. Brand Finance said the Cowboys has the NFL top sports brand. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- As the 2022-23 NFL regular season kicks off this week, the Dallas Cowboys have already triumphed in one category by being named the winners of the inaugural NFL Brand Valuation Championship, announced by Brand Finance on Wednesday. Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy, said the Cowboys' brand value of $1.8 billion, edges out Spain's soccer power Real Madrid CF, making it the most valuable sports brand in the world. Advertisement

The Dallas Cowboys' brand value has been estimated at approximately 50% more than the second-ranked Los Angeles Rams, the defending Super Bowl champions, followed by the New England Patriots.

"The Cowboys' brand value reflects their standing as one of the most recognizable brands in American sports together with their colossal commercial and matchday revenue," Hugo Hensley, head of sports services at Brand Finance, said in a statement.

"They have built a brand value based on more than just their achievements on the sporting field, remaining popular despite not having won a Super Bowl since 1996 or having much playoff success."

The Green Bay Packers brand came in at No. 4, followed by the Kansas City Chief, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.

"The Los Angeles Rams brand is recognized by people across the USA as a brand that appreciates its fans," Brand Finance said in a statement. "Fans are equally as supportive of the owners and consider the brand expertly run on and off the field with a star-studded roster and a clear drive to be a positive force in its local community."

Brand Finance said its research found that the brands for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the NFL in environmental, social, and corporate governance scores.

It said those three brands were voted most likely to be sustainable, have a positive impact on the environment and be an active force for good in local communities.