Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 5:03 PM

F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered

By Matt Bernardini
The Pentagon halted delivery of F-35 jets Wednesday after a component used in the jet's engine was found to have come from China. File Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon/U.S. Marine Corps
The Pentagon halted delivery of F-35 jets Wednesday after a component used in the jet's engine was found to have come from China. File Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon/U.S. Marine Corps

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Wednesday halted delivery of F-35 fighter jets to the military branches and international customers after it was discovered that a metal component used in the jet's engines came from China.

The Defense Contract Management Agency notified the F-35 Joint Program office Aug. 19 that an alloy used in magnets contained in the jets turbomachine pumps was of Chinese origin.

Advertisement

Lockheed Martin makes the aircraft, but the turbomachine is made by Honeywell. A spokesperson for the F-35 Joint Program Office said there was no security risk.

"We have confirmed that the magnet does not transmit information or harm the integrity of the aircraft and there are no performance, quality, safety or security risks associated with this issue, and flight operations for the F-35 in-service fleet will continue as normal," F-35 Joint Program Office spokesman Russell Goemaere said in a statement to Politico.

RELATED U.S. sends F-35 stealth fighters to South Korea for first time in 5 years

The problem was discovered after Honeywell learned from one of its suppliers that another supplier had used alloy sourced from China. Honeywell then reported it to Lockheed Martin.

"We are working with our partners and the DoD to ensure contractual compliance within the supply chain," Lockheed Martin spokesperson Laura Siebert said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The magnet has no visibility or access to any sensitive program information. The F-35 remains safe for flight, and we are working with the DoD to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to resume deliveries."

RELATED President Joe Biden to visit Lockheed Martin's Javelin missile plant

The F-35 is flown by the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, along with 10 other countries. Lockheed said that it has delivered 88 F-35s this year and it is on track to deliver 148-153.

Latest Headlines

Maryland police solve case of slain officer after 51 years
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Maryland police solve case of slain officer after 51 years
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Detectives in Maryland have made an arrest in the 51-year-old cold case murdered officer, investigators confirmed in a statement Wednesday.
Dow gains 435 points as tech stocks lead market rally
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Dow gains 435 points as tech stocks lead market rally
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 435 points Wednesday as markets looked to rally back from a three-week losing streak.
Major League Baseball players union joins AFL-CIO
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Major League Baseball players union joins AFL-CIO
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Major League Baseball Players Association is formally affiliating with the 12.5-million-member AFL-CIO. The announcement came Wednesday at the National Press Club.
Delaware court denies Elon Musk's attempt to delay Twitter trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Delaware court denies Elon Musk's attempt to delay Twitter trial
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Delaware chancery court denied Elon Musk's request to delay the trial over his attempt to abandon a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama said Wednesday the White House portraits of her and former President Barack Obama reflect a "fuller story" of America.
Report: Dallas Cowboys has NFL's top valuation brand
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Dallas Cowboys has NFL's top valuation brand
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- As the 2022-23 NFL regular season kicks off this week, the Dallas Cowboys have already triumphed in one category by being named the winners of the inaugural NFL Brand Valuation Championship, announced by Brand Finance.
Religious employers need not cover HIV prevention drugs in health plans, U.S. judge rules
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Religious employers need not cover HIV prevention drugs in health plans, U.S. judge rules
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, agreed Wednesday with a group of Christian conservatives that Affordable Care Act requirements to cover HIV prevention drugs violate their religious freedom.
Wildfire southeast of LA burns more than 5,000 acres; at least 2 dead
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wildfire southeast of LA burns more than 5,000 acres; at least 2 dead
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities say at least two people have died due to a wildfire in Southern California that's already blackened more than 5,000 acres.
British pound falls to lowest level against dollar since 1985
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
British pound falls to lowest level against dollar since 1985
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- On Wednesday the British pound fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985.
Former U.N. ambassador launches bid for Kentucky governor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former U.N. ambassador launches bid for Kentucky governor
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Kelly Craft, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday that she will be running for Kentucky governor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement