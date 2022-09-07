Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 9:32 PM

Amazon CEO says N.Y. union vote had 'very disturbing irregularities'

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said the company's effort to overturn a union vote at its Staten Island warehouse is "going to take a long time to play out." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6412d45e52bc6166ff784a1b388753e1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said the company's effort to overturn a union vote at its Staten Island warehouse is "going to take a long time to play out." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said the company's effort to overturn a union election at a New York warehouse would likely be a lengthy process.

Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jassy claimed there were "very disturbing irregularities" in the vote that saw workers at Amazon's JFK8 warehouse on New York's Staten Island become the first unionized Amazon workers recognized by the National Labor Relations Board.

Advertisement

Last week, the NLRB denied Amazon's request to nullify the Amazon Labor Union, which was established more than a year ago, but Jassy on Wednesday indicated the company would likely take its challenge beyond the NLRB.

"I think that's going to take a long time to play out because I think it's unlikely the NLRB is going to [rule] against themselves," he said.

RELATED Regal cinemas owner Cineworld files for bankruptcy

Amazon has until Sept. 16 to file objections to the NLRB hearing officer's report, which would be reviewed by another agency official.

The company can also challenge the NLRB's conduct in federal court.

During the vote in April 2,654 workers voted in favor of unionizing and while 2,131 voted against it. Another 67 ballots were challenged and 17 were voided.

Advertisement

About a week later, Amazon filed a grievance with the NLRB, listing 25 objections to the election, including alleged threats of violence which "chilled" anti-union turnout and accused union backers of "distributing marijuana" to workers in exchange for their votes.

Jassy on Wednesday noted that the New York vote was the only successful union effort within the company to date.

"I think it hasn't been a huge, broad union issue," he said.

RELATED Amazon ending Amazon Care digital healthcare

He also said that Amazon warehouse employees would have to choose between "the compelling set of benefits they have today with us" or joining a union.

"It's unclear what benefits they'll get. Whether they'll be as good as what they have now or not," he said.

Warehouse workers at Amazon facilities in North Carolina and Albany, N.Y., have organized with the goal of forming or joining a union and the Teamsters union has also sought to prioritize organizing Amazon workers.

Read More

Delaware court denies Elon Musk's attempt to delay Twitter trial

Latest Headlines

Steve Bannon expected to face criminal charges in New York
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Steve Bannon expected to face criminal charges in New York
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former White House adviser Steve Bannon is expected to face charges in a criminal indictment that is scheduled to be unsealed Thursday in New York.
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- An American who died after a shark attack in the Bahamas on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a woman from Pennsylvania.
Netflix settles 'Queen's Gambit' defamation lawsuit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Netflix settles 'Queen's Gambit' defamation lawsuit
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix settled a defamation lawsuit with the real-life chess champion behind the streaming service's hit show, "The Queen's Gambit." Russian chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili sued Netflix over a "sexist" line.
Menendez becomes third Democratic Senator to test positive for COVID-19 this week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Menendez becomes third Democratic Senator to test positive for COVID-19 this week
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., became the third Democratic senator this week to test positive for COVID-19, after his office confirmed his diagnosis Wednesday.
South Carolina judge rules electric chair, firing squad executions unconstitutional
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
South Carolina judge rules electric chair, firing squad executions unconstitutional
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A South Carolina judge ruled that the state's attempts to execute inmates by firing squad or the electric chair are unconstitutional.
Maryland police solve case of slain officer after 51 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Maryland police solve case of slain officer after 51 years
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Detectives in Maryland have made an arrest in the 51-year-old cold case murdered officer, investigators confirmed in a statement Wednesday.
Dow gains 435 points as tech stocks lead market rally
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow gains 435 points as tech stocks lead market rally
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 435 points Wednesday as markets looked to rally back from a three-week losing streak.
F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Defense Contract Management Agency notified the F-35 Joint Program office that an alloy used in magnets contained in the jet's turbomachine pumps came from China.
Major League Baseball players union joins AFL-CIO
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Major League Baseball players union joins AFL-CIO
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Major League Baseball Players Association is formally affiliating with the 12.5-million-member AFL-CIO. The announcement came Wednesday at the National Press Club.
Delaware court denies Elon Musk's attempt to delay Twitter trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Delaware court denies Elon Musk's attempt to delay Twitter trial
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Delaware chancery court denied Elon Musk's request to delay the trial over his attempt to abandon a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban
Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban
U.S. bars firms with CHIPS funding from building leading-edge China factories
U.S. bars firms with CHIPS funding from building leading-edge China factories
F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement