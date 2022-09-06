Trending
Sept. 6, 2022 / 1:55 PM

Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rings NYSE bell, pitches investment in Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a commemoration ceremony August 24 at a memorial wall displaying images of military members killed in Russia's invasion. who have died since Russia's military invasion on August 24. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian President Press Office | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3b6e6b89bfc503e851ed4fd43a4efd5b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday as he encouraged investors to take part in the country's Advantage Ukraine initiative to help its economy.

Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and has gained control of swaths of land to the east and south. Ukraine has won supporters through its defense against Moscow and is conducting a counteroffensive that has won back a small pocket of territory.

Ukraine is looking for some $400 billion in investments into Advantage Ukraine that would include public-private partnerships and private ventures. A project team supported by a USAID team of bankers appointed by Ukraine's Ministry of the Economy will work with potential investors.

"Even as we strive to secure our freedom and deliver relief to our proud people, I am urgently planning a prosperous future for Ukraine," Zelensky said in a statement. "The Advantage Ukraine program asks foreign investors and companies who have vision and courage to join us, and we will match the world's best companies with superior growth opportunities.

"Bold businesses who see the potential in our country will help to realize the economic potential of Ukraine while benefitting from untapped growth opportunities."

Alphabet and Google's CEO Sundar Pichai voiced his support for Ukraine's investment efforts in a statement.

RELATED France backs EU windfall tax to ease soaring energy prices

"I was humbled by the resilience and talent of the Ukrainian startup founders I met while visiting Google's campus in Warsaw earlier this year," Pichai said.

"As we continue to help support Ukraine through our platforms and tools -- and counter dangerous misinformation online -- it's important that we also support Ukrainian businesses working to sustain and grow their economy."

Microsoft's President and Vice Chairman Brad Smith said in a statement that Ukraine offers talent and expertise to companies looking to invest in technology.

RELATED Russia targets Ben Stiller, Sean Penn in new round of sanctions

"It's why Microsoft has invested more than $200 million over the past five years and why we are excited about the digital transformation Ukraine's technology sector will deliver."

