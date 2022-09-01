Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 1, 2022 / 3:18 PM / Updated at 5:25 AM

Hurricane Danielle continues to move north in open Atlantic

By Accuweather.com and UPI staff

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Hurricane Danielle is moving over the open central north Atlantic Ocean with a drop in strength.

As of 9 a.m. GMT Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center forecast said Danielle was about 835 miles west-northwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, a drop of 5 mph from a few hours earlier.

The NHC said Danielle is moving northeast near 8 mph, and will continue with this trajectory throughout the evening. A turn toward the east-northeast is anticipated early Wednesday followed by a slow counterclockwise turn at the end of the week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

One day after becoming a tropical storm Thursday, the first in the basin since Colin in early July, Danielle strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane for a time over the North Atlantic Ocean. While Danielle fell back to tropical storm status for much of the day Saturday, it once again strengthened into a hurricane Saturday night.

Danielle is in the open Atlantic and poses no immediate land threat. It's the first Atlantic basin storm in more than a month; no named storms were formed in August.

On Aug. 4, the National Weather Service said it still expects an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters say tropical Atlantic could be on the verge of turning active AccuWeather issues update to 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast

