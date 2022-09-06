New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement

New Mexico county commissioner and "Cowboys for Trump" founder Couy Griffin has been ordered to leave public office after a judge ruled Tuesday he violated the Fourteenth Amendment for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol. Photo courtesy of Cowboys for Trump

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A New Mexico judge has ordered Otero County commissioner and "Cowboys for Trump" founder Couy Griffin to leave public office immediately for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. It is the first time an elected official has been removed from office for rebellion against the United States since the Civil War era. District Court Judge Francis Mathew ruled Tuesday that Griffin is "barred for life" from holding any public office because he violated the Fourteenth Amendment by participating in the riots against the U.S. government on Jan. 6. Advertisement

"He took an oath to support the Constitution of the United States... and then engaged in that insurrection after taking his oath," Mathew wrote.

In June, Griffin was sentenced to 14 days in prison, with time served, and one year of supervised release after he was found guilty of trespassing on Capitol grounds during the riot.

Tuesday's ruling stems from a quo warranto complaint brought against Griffin earlier this year to forfeit his office based on a constitutional disqualification. A quo warranto complaint may be filed "when any person shall unlawfully hold any public office" in the state, or "when any public officer, civil or military, shall have done or suffered an act which, by the provisions of law, shall work a forfeiture of his office."

"The irony of Mr. Griffin's argument that this Court should refrain from applying the law and consider the will of the people in District Two of Otero County who retained him as a county commissioner against a recall effort as he attempts to defend his participation in an insurrection by a mob whose goal, by his own admission, was to set aside the results of a free, fair and lawful election by a majority of people of the entire country has not escaped this Court," Mathew wrote Tuesday.

Griffin, who also refused to certify New Mexico's primary election results this summer in Otero County, told CNN Tuesday he has been ordered to clean out his office and attacked the judge as "tyrannical."

"I'm shocked. Just shocked," Griffin said. "I really did not feel like the state was going to move on me in such a way. I don't know where I go from here."

The Albuquerque Journal reported last month Griffin's commission term was scheduled to conclude at the end of the year and that he was considering a run for sheriff.

Griffin is the first elected official to be removed from office for participating in or supporting the Jan. 6 riots. In March, a judge blocked a lawsuit seeking to prevent Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn from running for reelection. In May, officials in Georgia ruled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could remain on the ballot.