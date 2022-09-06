Voters to choose Massachusetts' GOP candidate for governor in potential 'flip' race

Republicans are hoping to keep control of the governor's office, which is expected to be a challenge. Some analysts see the race as one of the most likely gubernatorial flips in November, as Massachusetts is generally heavily Democratic.
Although heavily Democratic, Massachusetts tends to elect Republican governors to balance out its Democratic state legislature. Only Deval Patrick
has served two terms as a Democrat since 1991. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
Doughty is a relative newcomer to politics and has said he's a more moderate Republican. Diehl, on the other hand, has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump -- who is deeply unpopular in the state. He won 32% of the vote in the 2020 election.
This summer, Diehl held about 55% of the Republican vote, according to a poll by WCVB-TV and the University of Massachusetts. A Boston Globe poll in July, however, showed Diehl lagging badly behind Healy, who is the state's attorney general.