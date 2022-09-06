Trending
Sept. 6, 2022 / 11:10 AM

Voters to choose Massachusetts' GOP candidate for governor in potential 'flip' race

By Clyde Hughes
Two Republicans are on the ballot in Massachusetts on Tuesday, vying for the chance to take on Democrat Maura Healey in November. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/230d820857952f407e57330409785920/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A primary election in Massachusetts on Tuesday will determine which Republican candidate will be on the ballot this fall to succeed outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker.

Baker, the state's Republican governor since 2015, said last year that he would not seek a third term -- partly so that his office could focus on fighting COVID-19.

Republicans are hoping to keep control of the governor's office, which is expected to be a challenge. Some analysts see the race as one of the most likely gubernatorial flips in November, as Massachusetts is generally heavily Democratic.

On the GOP ballot Tuesday are former state Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty, two candidates who are notably different in their philosophies.

Doughty is a relative newcomer to politics and has said he's a more moderate Republican. Diehl, on the other hand, has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump -- who is deeply unpopular in the state. He won 32% of the vote in the 2020 election.

On the Democratic side is Maura Healey, who is unopposed in Tuesday's primary. She will be on the ballot in November facing either Doughty or Diehl.

Although heavily Democratic, Massachusetts tends to elect Republican governors to balance out its Democratic state legislature. Only Deval Patrick has served two terms as a Democrat since 1991.

This summer, Diehl held about 55% of the Republican vote, according to a poll by WCVB-TV and the University of Massachusetts. A Boston Globe poll in July, however, showed Diehl lagging badly behind Healy, who is the state's attorney general.

