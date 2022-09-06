Classes open after cyberattack targets large school district in LA

The school district said the cyberattack drew the attention and assistance from the U.S. Education Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Department. File Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Unified School district -- the second-largest district in the United States -- was operating as normal on Tuesday after it was the target of a cyberattack over the weekend. Officials said the attack targeted the district's information technology systems. It took the district's website offline and eliminated access to email and attendance systems. Advertisement

"Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies," the LAUSD said in a statement.

"Los Angeles Unified has swiftly implemented a response protocol to mitigate district-wide disruptions, including access to email, computer systems and applications."

The district said the U.S. Education Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Department were involved in the investigation.

"Agencies marshaled significant resources to assess, protect and advise Los Angeles Unified's response, as well as future planned mitigation protocols," it added.

"Furthermore, Los Angeles Unified is immediately establishing a plan of action, informed by top public and private sector technology and cybersecurity professionals, to determine additional protections for the district, and to provide an independent opinion on system-wide protective measures."

The district said it expects the disruption from the attack to be minimal. Students in the LAUSD returned to class as scheduled on Tuesday following the Labor Day weekend.