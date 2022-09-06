Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 6, 2022 / 1:57 PM

Labor Day weekend air travel eclipses 2019 levels

By Matt Bernardini
The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that Labor Day weekend screenings eclipsed 2019's numbers for the first time. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/189d349e82bab2498304a37183b16eda/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that Labor Day weekend screenings eclipsed 2019's numbers for the first time. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Labor Day weekend saw a surge in air travel that eclipsed 2019 levels for the first time, the Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday.

Between Friday and Monday, the agency screened 8.76 million passengers, eclipsing the 8.62 million that were screened over Labor Day weekend in 2019. The increase marks the first time that airlines have exceeded 2019 travel volume since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Just 0.6% of 90,000 flights were canceled by U.S. airlines, while 16% were delayed, CNBC News reported. Both of those numbers are below this summer's average.

Additionally, the TSA seized 67 firearms from passengers, who attempted to travel with them. The agency is on pace to eclipse the record 5,972 firearms seized in 2021.

"TSA's highly trained and dedicated workforce facilitated secure travel for millions of passengers during the busy summer travel season with very little disruptions at the checkpoint," TSA Acting Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. "We were also able to continue the deployment of new technologies that facilitate stronger identity verification procedures and enhanced security screening for carry-on bags."

The weekend travel high caps a rocky summer season that saw hundreds of flights canceled amid staffing shortages and severe weather. The summer season started with thousands of passengers stranded by flight cancellations and delays during the Memorial Day weekend in May.

Advertisement

About 55,000 flights were canceled during the summer season, compared with about 50,000 during the same time in 2019, CNN reported.

Read More

Firefighters find 'unusual smell' aboard plane was bottle of nail polish Alligator briefly delays flight arriving in South Carolina Bald eagle turns heads at North Carolina airport's TSA checkpoint

Latest Headlines

Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rings NYSE bell, pitches investment in Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rings NYSE bell, pitches investment in Ukraine
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday as he encouraged investors to take part in the country's Advantage Ukraine initiative to help its economy.
Classes open after cyberattack targets large school district in LA
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Classes open after cyberattack targets large school district in LA
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Unified School district -- the second-largest district in the United States -- was operating as normal on Tuesday after it was the target of a cyberattack over the weekend.
Vote.org announces $10M campaign to register young voters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Vote.org announces $10M campaign to register young voters
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Voter registration organization Vote.org announced it will launch a $10 million campaign to engage young voters before the November midterm elections.
Voters to choose Massachusetts' GOP candidate for governor in potential 'flip' race
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Voters to choose Massachusetts' GOP candidate for governor in potential 'flip' race
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A primary election in Massachusetts on Tuesday will determine which Republican candidate will be on the ballot this fall to succeed outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker.
Instagram removes Pornhub's account
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Instagram removes Pornhub's account
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Pornhub's widely followed Instagram account was removed by the social media company for allegedly violating its community guidelines.
Pharmacy chain CVS buys home health company Signify for $8 billion
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pharmacy chain CVS buys home health company Signify for $8 billion
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- CVS Health has announced that it's acquiring home health service Signify Health for about $8 billion.
Tropical Storm Earl on track to become hurricane in coming days
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Earl on track to become hurricane in coming days
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Forecasters expect that Tropical Storm Earl will strengthen and become a hurricane within the next few days, but at the moment it's not expected to make landfall anywhere on the U.S. East Coast.
Hurricane Danielle continues to move north in open Atlantic
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Hurricane Danielle continues to move north in open Atlantic
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Hurricane Danielle is moving over the open central north Atlantic Ocean with no change in strength.
U.S. Marshals search for 'Fat Leonard' following escape from house arrest
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Marshals search for 'Fat Leonard' following escape from house arrest
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals were searching overnight and into Tuesday for a foreign defense contractor known as "Fat Leonard" who fled from house arrest on Sunday.
Coast Guard suspends search for 9 people missing after Mutiny Bay plane crash
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Coast Guard suspends search for 9 people missing after Mutiny Bay plane crash
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said it has called off the search for nine people still missing after their floatplane crashed Sunday in Mutiny Bay.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
Police say body found after 3-day search belongs to kidnapped Memphis teacher
Police say body found after 3-day search belongs to kidnapped Memphis teacher
California governor signs fast-food bill with potential $22 an hour minimum wage
California governor signs fast-food bill with potential $22 an hour minimum wage
Las Vegas police release images of suspect in fatal stabbing of journalist
Las Vegas police release images of suspect in fatal stabbing of journalist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement