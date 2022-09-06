Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 6, 2022 / 11:36 AM

Vote.org announces $10M campaign to register young voters

By Matt Bernardini
Voter registration organization Vote.org announced a $10 million registration effort on Tuesday. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e9d18ec614c38d39208f740b7afde680/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Voter registration organization Vote.org announced a $10 million registration effort on Tuesday. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Voter registration organization Vote.org announced it will launch a $10 million campaign to engage young voters before the November midterm elections.

The "Vote Ready" campaign aims to reach more than 4 million voters between the ages of 18 and 30, with a focus on young voters of color, Politico reported.

Advertisement

Vote.org has registered over 381,000 new voters since the 2020 election and it hopes to reach 1 million by Nov. 8.

"One of the big things is to meet people where they already are," Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said, according to Politico. "We want to reach out through the influencers and people that they already are following to make sure they're receiving all the voting information they need."

RELATED Biden keeps pressure on 'MAGA Republicans' in Labor Day remarks

The new registration drive will target key states such as Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Colorado, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Florida, Nevada and Pennsylvania. According to Hailey, these states were chosen because they have large communities of color and high populations of young people.

While youth voter turnout was higher in 2020 than previous presidential elections, midterm elections generally have lower voter turnout. However, Hailey said the aim is to encourage people who came out to vote in 2020 to also vote in November.

Advertisement

"If you don't have a voting history, then people don't reach out to you and ask for your vote," she said. "Our thought is that people want to participate, they just need to be included ... and they just need access to the information."

RELATED Biden urges Americans to reject ideology of 'MAGA Republicans'

In April, the Harvard Institute of Politics released a poll showing that youth voter turnout was on track to match the record for a midterm election, which was set in 2018.

Latest Headlines

Voters to choose Massachusetts' GOP candidate for governor in potential 'flip' race
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Voters to choose Massachusetts' GOP candidate for governor in potential 'flip' race
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A primary election in Massachusetts on Tuesday will determine which Republican candidate will be on the ballot this fall to succeed outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker.
Instagram removes Pornhub's account
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Instagram removes Pornhub's account
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Pornhub's widely followed Instagram account was removed by the social media company for allegedly violating its community guidelines.
Pharmacy chain CVS buys home health company Signify for $8 billion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pharmacy chain CVS buys home health company Signify for $8 billion
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- CVS Health has announced that it's acquiring home health service Signify Health for about $8 billion.
Tropical Storm Earl on track to become hurricane in coming days
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Earl on track to become hurricane in coming days
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Forecasters expect that Tropical Storm Earl will strengthen and become a hurricane within the next few days, but at the moment it's not expected to make landfall anywhere on the U.S. East Coast.
Hurricane Danielle continues to move north in open Atlantic
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Hurricane Danielle continues to move north in open Atlantic
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Hurricane Danielle is moving over the open central north Atlantic Ocean with no change in strength.
U.S. Marshals search for 'Fat Leonard' following escape from house arrest
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Marshals search for 'Fat Leonard' following escape from house arrest
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals were searching overnight and into Tuesday for a foreign defense contractor known as "Fat Leonard" who fled from house arrest on Sunday.
Coast Guard suspends search for 9 people missing after Mutiny Bay plane crash
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Coast Guard suspends search for 9 people missing after Mutiny Bay plane crash
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said it has called off the search for nine people still missing after their floatplane crashed Sunday in Mutiny Bay.
Police say body found after 3-day search belongs to kidnapped Memphis teacher
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police say body found after 3-day search belongs to kidnapped Memphis teacher
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said on Tuesday that a body found in a Memphis-area neighborhood has been identified as belonging to a missing teacher who disappeared four days ago.
Las Vegas police release images of suspect in fatal stabbing of journalist
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Las Vegas police release images of suspect in fatal stabbing of journalist
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Las Vegas have released surveillance images of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of local investigative journalist Jeff German.
Search suspended for nine people missing in Washington float plane crash
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Search suspended for nine people missing in Washington float plane crash
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for survivors Monday after failing to locate nine people, including one child, missing in a float plane crash in Puget Sound near Seattle, bringing the death toll to 10.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
Police say body found after 3-day search belongs to kidnapped Memphis teacher
Police say body found after 3-day search belongs to kidnapped Memphis teacher
Tropical Storm Earl on track to become hurricane in coming days
Tropical Storm Earl on track to become hurricane in coming days
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement