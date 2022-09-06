Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 6, 2022 / 4:53 AM

U.S. Marshals search for 'Fat Leonard' following escape from house arrest

By Darryl Coote

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals in California were searching overnight and into Tuesday for a foreign defense contractor known as "Fat Leonard" who escaped from house arrest where he was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a massive corruption scandal involving Navy officials.

Leonard Glenn Francis escaped his San Diego home Sunday morning after cutting off his GPS monitoring bracelet, the U.S. Marshals Service San Diego tweeted late Monday.

Advertisement

"As of now, Leonard Francis is wanted for violating the conditions of his pretrial release," USMS said in a statement announcing that the San Diego Fugitive Task Force has been deployed to find the Malaysian.

Circumstances surrounding his escape were not immediately available.

Francis' escape comes weeks before he was to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty in January of 2015 to charges stemming from what has come to be known as the Fat Leonard Scandal.

In his plea deal, Francis admitted to defrauding the U.S. Navy of tens of millions of dollars through over billing it for years for services that ranged from fuel to sewage disposal.

Advertisement

Francis said in the agreement that for steering contracts to his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, he bribed officials with millions of dollars in cash and goods, including $500,000 in cash as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in prostitute services and associated expenses.

RELATED Police: Body found near where Eliza Fletcher was abducted

He identified seven Navy officials who accepted his bribes and said some of them also provided him with classified and proprietary information.

RELATED One suspect dead in Saskatchewan stabbing spree as injury toll rises

Read More

Las Vegas police release images of suspect in fatal stabbing of journalist

Latest Headlines

Coast Guard suspends search for 9 people missing after Mutiny Bay plane crash
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Coast Guard suspends search for 9 people missing after Mutiny Bay plane crash
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said it has called off the search for nine people still missing after their floatplane crashed Sunday in Mutiny Bay.
Police: Body found near where Eliza Fletcher was abducted
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police: Body found near where Eliza Fletcher was abducted
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Memphis said officers have located a body near where Eliza Fletcher was abducted late last week.
Las Vegas police release images of suspect in fatal stabbing of journalist
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Las Vegas police release images of suspect in fatal stabbing of journalist
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Las Vegas have released surveillance images of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of local investigative journalist Jeff German.
Hurricane Danielle continues to move north in open Atlantic
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Hurricane Danielle continues to move north in open Atlantic
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Hurricane Danielle is moving over the open central north Atlantic Ocean with no change in strength.
Tropical Storm Earl nearing hurricane strength
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Tropical Storm Earl nearing hurricane strength
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- While the center of Tropical Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
Search suspended for nine people missing in Washington float plane crash
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Search suspended for nine people missing in Washington float plane crash
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for survivors Monday after failing to locate nine people, including one child, missing in a float plane crash in Puget Sound near Seattle, bringing the death toll to 10.
California governor signs fast-food bill with potential $22 an hour minimum wage
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
California governor signs fast-food bill with potential $22 an hour minimum wage
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a landmark bill into law Labor Day that could boost the state's minimum wage for fast-food workers to $22 an hour next year, despite warnings from the restaurant industry.
Biden keeps pressure on 'MAGA Republicans' in Labor Day remarks
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden keeps pressure on 'MAGA Republicans' in Labor Day remarks
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden continued to target "MAGA Republicans" and praised unions as he delivered Labor Day remarks from Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday.
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A teenager is reported dead and nearly a dozen people injured after a boat crashed into a pole and capsized in the Upper Florida Keys Sunday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said four people had to be airlifted from the water.
September swelter: Dangerous heat wave continues to roast West
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
September swelter: Dangerous heat wave continues to roast West
Much of the western United States will remain in the throes of a major heat wave into the middle of this week that will continue to set daily high-temperature records and challenge more all-time highs for September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
Ukraine claims counter-offensive victories in south, east
Ukraine claims counter-offensive victories in south, east
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement