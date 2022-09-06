Advertisement
Sept. 6, 2022 / 1:43 AM

Las Vegas police release images of suspect in fatal stabbing of journalist

By Darryl Coote
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday released images of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of investigative reporter Jeff German. Image courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/<a href="https://twitter.com/LVMPD/status/1566867723505713152?s=20&amp;t=rSlLWRQ1MsYwb3UE80ylxA">Twitter</a>
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday released images of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of investigative reporter Jeff German.

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Las Vegas have released surveillance images of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of local investigative journalist Jeff German.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the images Monday, showing an individual wearing a large straw-colored hat, a reflective orange long-sleeve shirt, long pants and black gloves. The individual is wholly covered with their face shrouded by the wide-brimmed hat. They also are seen carrying a navy blue duffle bag.

The police department said in a statement that they are asking the public to review their own video cameras at their homes and businesses in the area of Vegas Drive and Rock Springs for the suspect between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday.

"At this time, it appears the suspect was potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred," the department said, adding that the detectives came across the distributed images amid their investigation.

Capt. Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Police Department said they are taking the case "very seriously" and working without stop to identify and apprehend the suspect.

"We enacted our Major Case Protocol immediately following our initial response and are using all LVMP resources to maximize the progress of this investigation," Koren said.

Police found German dead Saturday at about 10:30 a.m. outside his home in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner's office has ruled that German died as a result of multiple sharp force injuries.

Authorities have said that they believe German's stabbing death is related to an altercation he had with another person the night prior. The specifics of the altercation were not released.

German, 69, worked as a reporter for the Las Vegas Sun for more than 20 years before joining the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2010.

On Monday, the National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute issued a joint statement, calling on police to "redouble their efforts" to catch the person responsible and uncover the reason why German was killed as well as who gave the order.

"We were stunned and saddened to hear of the apparent murder of investigative journalist Jeff German," NPC President Jen Judson and NPCJI President Gil Klein said in the statement. "Mr. German was a relentless investigator who made his career in Las Vegas. Our hearts go out to his family, colleagues at the Las Vegas Review-Journal and to the community of investigative journalists everywhere.

"Mr. German frequently worked on cases involving organized crime. This is dangerous work, which must be done but is a high-risk beat."

