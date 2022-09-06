Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 6, 2022 / 3:45 AM

Coast Guard suspends search for 9 people missing after Mutiny Bay plane crash

By Darryl Coote

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said it has called off the search for nine people still missing after their floatplane crashed Sunday in Mutiny Bay.

The search was suspended at noon Monday, the Coast Guard announced in a statement on Twitter.

Advertisement

"It is always difficult when it comes time to make a decision to stop searching," Capt. Daniel Broadhurst, incident management branch chief of the 13th Coast Guard District, said Monday in a statement.

The Coast Guard had launched the search and rescue mission Sunday at about 3:10 p.m. after receiving a report that a floatplane with nine adults and one child aboard crashed into Puget Sound's Mutiny Bay near Seattle.

Authorities said one body was immediately recovered, and that the search operation would continue Sunday and Monday for the remaining nine missing individuals.

The plane was identified as a DHC-3 Turbine Otter.

The operation was called off mid-Monday after the Coast Guard said it conducted 26 sorties, searching 1,283 nautical miles of track line covering an area of approximately 2,100 square nautical miles.

"All next of kin have been notified of this decision," the Coast Guard said. "Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased."

Advertisement

Read More

Las Vegas police release images of suspect in fatal stabbing of journalist Police: Body found near where Eliza Fletcher was abducted One suspect dead in Saskatchewan stabbing spree as injury toll rises

Latest Headlines

Police: Body found near where Eliza Fletcher was abducted
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police: Body found near where Eliza Fletcher was abducted
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Memphis said officers have located a body near where Eliza Fletcher was abducted late last week.
Las Vegas police release images of suspect in fatal stabbing of journalist
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Las Vegas police release images of suspect in fatal stabbing of journalist
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Las Vegas have released surveillance images of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of local investigative journalist Jeff German.
Hurricane Danielle continues to move north in open Atlantic
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Hurricane Danielle continues to move north in open Atlantic
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Hurricane Danielle is moving over the open central north Atlantic Ocean with no change in strength.
Tropical Storm Earl nearing hurricane strength
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Tropical Storm Earl nearing hurricane strength
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- While the center of Tropical Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
Search suspended for nine people missing in Washington float plane crash
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Search suspended for nine people missing in Washington float plane crash
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for survivors Monday after failing to locate nine people, including one child, missing in a float plane crash in Puget Sound near Seattle, bringing the death toll to 10.
California governor signs fast-food bill with potential $22 an hour minimum wage
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
California governor signs fast-food bill with potential $22 an hour minimum wage
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a landmark bill into law Labor Day that could boost the state's minimum wage for fast-food workers to $22 an hour next year, despite warnings from the restaurant industry.
Biden keeps pressure on 'MAGA Republicans' in Labor Day remarks
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden keeps pressure on 'MAGA Republicans' in Labor Day remarks
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden continued to target "MAGA Republicans" and praised unions as he delivered Labor Day remarks from Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday.
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A teenager is reported dead and nearly a dozen people injured after a boat crashed into a pole and capsized in the Upper Florida Keys Sunday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said four people had to be airlifted from the water.
September swelter: Dangerous heat wave continues to roast West
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
September swelter: Dangerous heat wave continues to roast West
Much of the western United States will remain in the throes of a major heat wave into the middle of this week that will continue to set daily high-temperature records and challenge more all-time highs for September.
Judge grants Donald Trump special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Judge grants Donald Trump special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday granted former President Donald Trump's request for an appointment of a "special master" to review materials that the FBI took last month during its raid of his Mar-a-Lago home
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
Ukraine claims counter-offensive victories in south, east
Ukraine claims counter-offensive victories in south, east
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement