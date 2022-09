Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Hurricane Danielle is moving over the open central north Atlantic Ocean with a drop in strength. As of 9 p.m. GMT Monday, the National Hurricane Center forecast said Danielle was about 885 miles west-northwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Little change in strength is forecast through Monday and then it "should slowly weaken through the entire period as it moves over cooler water while increasing southwesterly shear disrupts the upper outflow pattern." Advertisement

The NHC said Danielle is moving north-northeast at 9 mph with a gradual increase in forward speed expected through Tuesday. A turn toward the east-northeast is anticipated by Tuesday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

One day after becoming a tropical storm Thursday, the first in the basin since Colin in early July, Danielle strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane for a time over the North Atlantic Ocean. While Danielle fell back to tropical storm status for much of the day Saturday, it once again strengthened into a hurricane Saturday night.

Danielle is in the open Atlantic and poses no immediate land threat. It's the first Atlantic basin storm in more than a month; no named storms were formed in August.

Advertisement

On Aug. 4, the National Weather Service said it still expects an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.