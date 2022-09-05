Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 5, 2022 / 5:04 PM / Updated at 5:29 PM

Watch Live: Biden delivers Labor Day remarks from Pennsylvania

By Daniel Uria
President Joe Biden praised unions and continued to target "MAGA Republicans" as he delivered remarks from Milwaukee on Labor Day. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/20ca66e1e4efbfa70f7737a5e9d22a1c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden praised unions and continued to target "MAGA Republicans" as he delivered remarks from Milwaukee on Labor Day. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered remarks celebrating Labor Day and the "dignity of American workers" as he traveled to Pennsylvania for the third time in a week.

Biden arrived in Pittsburgh on Monday evening shortly before he was scheduled to deliver remarks at the United Steelworkers of America Local 2227 Union Hall in West Mifflin, Pa., for his second speech of the day.

Earlier Monday, Biden traveled to Milwaukee for Laborfest, where he was joined by Wisconsin labor leaders and political figures including Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore.

"I'm here because of you -- the middle class built America, but the unions built the middle class -- that's a fact," he said. "Laborers are the single greatest technicians in the world. People forget, you go four, five years to school, in an apprentice, build a better product, it lasts longer, it's cheaper for business, it's better for the country."

Biden also offered support to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November's midterm elections.

"He couldn't be here, but he's going to be your next United States senator," Biden said of Barnes.

The president was critical of Johnson, who said would seek to put Social Security and Medicare on the "chopping block" if re-elected.

"The biggest contrast between these MAGA Republicans, the extreme right, the Trumpies ... These MAGA Republicans in Congress are coming for your Social Security," Biden said.

Biden continued his criticisms of so-called "MAGA Republicans" following a speech in Pennsylvania last week as he said, "extreme MAGA Republicans have chosen to go backward, full of anger, violence, hate and division."

He said that Americans must instead "choose a different path forward" while clarifying that his comments did not apply to the entire GOP.

"I want to be very clear up front: Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican," he said. "Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology. I know because I've been able to work with mainstream Republicans in my whole career."

