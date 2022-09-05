Coast Guard: 1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities said one person was killed and nine others were missing after a plane crashed into Washington State's Puget Sound.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that the crash happened Sunday afternoon as the floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport.

It said watchstanders at the Puget Sound command center received a report that a floatplane with nine adults and one child aboard crashed into Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island and north of Seattle, at about 3:10 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the involved aircraft in a statement as a DHC-3 Turbine Otter. It said it was investigating.

The Coast Guard said one body has been recovered while a safety zone has been established to facilitate search efforts, for which several marine and air resources have been deployed, including a rescue helicopter crew and two Coast Guard Cutters, among others.

Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic, said the last signal it received from the 55-year-old aircraft was at about 3:08 p.m. when it was at an altitude of 100 feet over the bay.

South Widbey Fire and EMS said in a statement that the search was expected to continue until 10 p.m.

"The cause of the incident is unknown at this time," the Coast Guard said.