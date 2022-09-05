Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 5, 2022 / 2:22 AM

Coast Guard: 1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

By Darryl Coote

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities said one person was killed and nine others were missing after a plane crashed into Washington State's Puget Sound.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that the crash happened Sunday afternoon as the floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport.

Advertisement

It said watchstanders at the Puget Sound command center received a report that a floatplane with nine adults and one child aboard crashed into Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island and north of Seattle, at about 3:10 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the involved aircraft in a statement as a DHC-3 Turbine Otter. It said it was investigating.

The Coast Guard said one body has been recovered while a safety zone has been established to facilitate search efforts, for which several marine and air resources have been deployed, including a rescue helicopter crew and two Coast Guard Cutters, among others.

Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic, said the last signal it received from the 55-year-old aircraft was at about 3:08 p.m. when it was at an altitude of 100 feet over the bay.

South Widbey Fire and EMS said in a statement that the search was expected to continue until 10 p.m.

Advertisement

"The cause of the incident is unknown at this time," the Coast Guard said.

Read More

Cessna plane crashes into Baltic Sea off Latvia coast after NATO scrambled jets Mississippi man charged with threatening to crash stolen plane into Walmart Helicopter crash kills Tennessee highway patrol trooper and sheriff's deputy

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Danielle continues to strengthen while moving north
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Danielle continues to strengthen while moving north
Hurricane Danielle was gaining strength in the Atlantic on Sunday evening while shifting its movement north.
5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said five people were injured in an early Sunday shooting in Charleston.
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jeff German, a renowned investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found stabbed to death outside of his home Saturday morning, the newspaper announced.
FEMA chief: Too early to say when Jackson will have clean running water
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FEMA chief: Too early to say when Jackson will have clean running water
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell on Sunday said it was too early to tell when Jackson, Miss., would once again have clean water following a failure at the state's main treatment facility.
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A late-night mass shooting near two university campuses in Norfolk, Va., left at least two people dead and five others injured, police said Sunday.
Wildfires burn more than 10,000 acres in Northern California
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Wildfires burn more than 10,000 acres in Northern California
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Mill and Mountain fires in Northern California have burned more than 10,000 acres combined near the city of Weed, fire officials said Sunday.
John Sullivan, U.S. ambassador to Russia, announces retirement
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
John Sullivan, U.S. ambassador to Russia, announces retirement
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- John Sullivan, the United States ambassador to Russia, announced Sunday that he has left the post and will retire from public service.
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer for the struggling home goods retail giant Bed, Bath & Beyond, died from an apparent suicide Friday in New York City. He was 52.
1 man killed, multiple people injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
1 man killed, multiple people injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- One man was killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting in Maryland Saturday night, police said.
Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Memphis police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 38-year-old man in the continued disappearance of a 34-year-old abuducted teacher.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Boy, 9, killed in rocket strike in Ukraine as report reveals outdated tech in Russian missiles
Boy, 9, killed in rocket strike in Ukraine as report reveals outdated tech in Russian missiles
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement