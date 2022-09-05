Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 5, 2022 / 12:28 PM

Judge grants Donald Trump special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

By Clyde Hughes
This photo that was included in a court filing submitted by the Department of Justice on Tuesday shows a collection of documents seized by the FBI on Aug. 8 during execution of a search warrant on the Mar-a-Lago resort home of former President Donald Trump. The documents, some of which were labeled top secret, were taken from the White House when Trump left office. Photo via Department of Justice/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dec37a0e4662632e56fe144453e0d3c2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
This photo that was included in a court filing submitted by the Department of Justice on Tuesday shows a collection of documents seized by the FBI on Aug. 8 during execution of a search warrant on the Mar-a-Lago resort home of former President Donald Trump. The documents, some of which were labeled top secret, were taken from the White House when Trump left office. Photo via Department of Justice/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday granted former President Donald Trump's request for an appointment of a "special master" to review materials that the FBI took last month during its raid of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The Florida-based Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, said a third-party attorney from outside the federal government will review the materials taken from the home and stop the Justice Department from continuing its probe of examining the materials "pending completion of the special master's review or further court order," according to CNN.

Advertisement

"A special master shall be appointed to review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for the return of property," Cannon said in her 24-page ruling. "The exact details and mechanics of this review process will be decided expeditiously..."

The judge ordered the DOJ and Trump's lawyers to confer and submit a list of proposed special master candidates by Friday. They also must outline what they believe should be the special master's duties and limitations.

Cannon the government could continue to conduct ongoing review of classified documents to assess any possible damage on U.S. intelligence by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Advertisement

The search found more than 10,000 government documents, a number of which were highly classified, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

This is a developing story.

Read More

Florida artist sends 'In God We Trust' signs in Arabic to Texas lawmakers, schools Unsealed FBI list shows 10,000 documents, classified records were at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Trump rebukes Bill Barr after former AG defends FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Earl to move slowly northward
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Earl to move slowly northward
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- While the center of Tropical Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites, orbital transfer vehicle
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites, orbital transfer vehicle
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 Starlink satellites to orbit as well as an orbital transfer vehicle for another company on Sunday night from Port Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Northern California wildfire kills 2 women
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Northern California wildfire kills 2 women
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said two people were killed in a wildfire that erupted over the weekend amid a dangerous heatwave hitting the western states.
Coast Guard: 1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Coast Guard: 1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities said one person was killed and nine others were missing after a plane crashed into Washington State's Puget Sound.
5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said five people were injured in an early Sunday shooting in Charleston.
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jeff German, a renowned investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found stabbed to death outside of his home Saturday morning, the newspaper announced.
FEMA chief: Too early to say when Jackson will have clean running water
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
FEMA chief: Too early to say when Jackson will have clean running water
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell on Sunday said it was too early to tell when Jackson, Miss., would once again have clean water following a failure at the state's main treatment facility.
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A late-night mass shooting near two university campuses in Norfolk, Va., left at least two people dead and five others injured, police said Sunday.
Wildfires burn more than 10,000 acres in Northern California
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Wildfires burn more than 10,000 acres in Northern California
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Mill and Mountain fires in Northern California have burned more than 10,000 acres combined near the city of Weed, fire officials said Sunday.
John Sullivan, U.S. ambassador to Russia, announces retirement
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
John Sullivan, U.S. ambassador to Russia, announces retirement
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- John Sullivan, the United States ambassador to Russia, announced Sunday that he has left the post and will retire from public service.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Boy, 9, killed in rocket strike in Ukraine as report reveals outdated tech in Russian missiles
Boy, 9, killed in rocket strike in Ukraine as report reveals outdated tech in Russian missiles
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement