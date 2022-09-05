Judge grants Donald Trump special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

This photo that was included in a court filing submitted by the Department of Justice on Tuesday shows a collection of documents seized by the FBI on Aug. 8 during execution of a search warrant on the Mar-a-Lago resort home of former President Donald Trump. The documents, some of which were labeled top secret, were taken from the White House when Trump left office. Photo via Department of Justice/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday granted former President Donald Trump's request for an appointment of a "special master" to review materials that the FBI took last month during its raid of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. The Florida-based Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, said a third-party attorney from outside the federal government will review the materials taken from the home and stop the Justice Department from continuing its probe of examining the materials "pending completion of the special master's review or further court order," according to CNN. Advertisement

"A special master shall be appointed to review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for the return of property," Cannon said in her 24-page ruling. "The exact details and mechanics of this review process will be decided expeditiously..."

The judge ordered the DOJ and Trump's lawyers to confer and submit a list of proposed special master candidates by Friday. They also must outline what they believe should be the special master's duties and limitations.

Cannon the government could continue to conduct ongoing review of classified documents to assess any possible damage on U.S. intelligence by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Advertisement

The search found more than 10,000 government documents, a number of which were highly classified, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

This is a developing story.