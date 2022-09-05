Judge grants Donald Trump special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday granted former President Donald Trump's request for an appointment of a "special master" to review materials that the FBI took last month during its raid of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
The Florida-based Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, said a third-party attorney from outside the federal government will review the materials taken from the home and stop the Justice Department from continuing its probe of examining the materials "pending completion of the special master's review or further court order," according to CNN.