Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 5, 2022 / 11:27 AM

Tropical Storm Earl to move slowly northward

By Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather.com and UPI staff
While the center of Tropical Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week. Photo courtesy of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
While the center of Tropical Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week. Photo courtesy of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.

As of 11 a.m. AST Monday, Tropical Storm Earl was located roughly 215 miles northeast of St. Thomas. The storm was moving to the north-northwest at a speed of 5 mphand had maximum sustained wind speeds of 65 mph.

Advertisement

The development of Danielle and Earl occurred following a highly unusual August, in which zero named tropical systems formed. While not unprecedented, this was the first such occurrence in 25 years. In any case, this season has been substantially different than the hyperactive 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Advertisement

A slow motion to the north-northwest or north is forecast to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours followed by a gradual turn to the north-northeast, according to NHC.

RELATED Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.

AccuWeather forecasters say Earl will remain a tropical storm Monday, gaining a bit of strength but little change Tuesday. Then Earl is expected to then gain hurricane strength as it speeds away, passing southeast of Bermuda and into the open Atlantic Ocean.

Like with many tropical systems, impacts can extend well away from a storm's center. This may be the case over the weekend in the Caribbean.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended 105 miles from Earl from the center.

RELATED N.J. residents continue rebuilding a year after Hurricane Ida

"Though the center of Earl will remain northeast of the Caribbean Islands, rain and wind will move westward from the northern Leeward Islands through Puerto Rico into Sunday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said.

As is often the case along the edge of such tropical systems, heavy rain will be the primary threat. While this rain may come with brief breaks, torrential downpours can lead to excess runoff and localized flooding. Given the threat for localized flooding, Earl is a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the Caribbean.

Advertisement

In addition, gusty winds may prove disruptive in portions of the islands, especially on north-facing shorelines. In these areas, wind gusts of 40-60 mph are possible, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph. Winds of this magnitude may cause some damage to trees and power lines.

By Monday and Tuesday, Earl is expected to make a sharp turn toward the north and northeast, away from the Caribbean. As it tracks into the open Atlantic, minimal impacts are expected to be felt in Bermuda from Earl.

"Earl is expected to curve sharply and quickly, allowing the storm to pass well south and east of [Bermuda]. Direct impacts are unlikely, however Earl may generate rough surf and rip currents which can impact the island through this week," Reppert explained.

Regardless of Earl's eventual impacts, additional tropical waves are forecast to push off the coast of Africa during the first full week of September and could make a run at becoming organized features. The next named storm in the Atlantic will be called Fiona.

With the calendar now reading September, the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is even closer. On average, the peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10. With warm ocean waters across much of the Atlantic, as well as in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather meteorologists will continue monitoring the waters of the basin for signs of potential new development.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites, orbital trenfer vehicle
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites, orbital trenfer vehicle
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 Starlink satellites to orbit as well as an orbital transfer vehicle for another company on Sunday night from Port Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Northern California wildfire kills 2 women
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Northern California wildfire kills 2 women
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said two people were killed in a wildfire that erupted over the weekend amid a dangerous heatwave hitting the western states.
Coast Guard: 1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Coast Guard: 1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities said one person was killed and nine others were missing after a plane crashed into Washington State's Puget Sound.
5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said five people were injured in an early Sunday shooting in Charleston.
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jeff German, a renowned investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found stabbed to death outside of his home Saturday morning, the newspaper announced.
FEMA chief: Too early to say when Jackson will have clean running water
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
FEMA chief: Too early to say when Jackson will have clean running water
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell on Sunday said it was too early to tell when Jackson, Miss., would once again have clean water following a failure at the state's main treatment facility.
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A late-night mass shooting near two university campuses in Norfolk, Va., left at least two people dead and five others injured, police said Sunday.
Wildfires burn more than 10,000 acres in Northern California
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Wildfires burn more than 10,000 acres in Northern California
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Mill and Mountain fires in Northern California have burned more than 10,000 acres combined near the city of Weed, fire officials said Sunday.
John Sullivan, U.S. ambassador to Russia, announces retirement
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
John Sullivan, U.S. ambassador to Russia, announces retirement
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- John Sullivan, the United States ambassador to Russia, announced Sunday that he has left the post and will retire from public service.
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer for the struggling home goods retail giant Bed, Bath & Beyond, died from an apparent suicide Friday in New York City. He was 52.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Boy, 9, killed in rocket strike in Ukraine as report reveals outdated tech in Russian missiles
Boy, 9, killed in rocket strike in Ukraine as report reveals outdated tech in Russian missiles
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
Cessna plane crashes into Baltic Sea off Latvia coast after NATO scrambled jets
Cessna plane crashes into Baltic Sea off Latvia coast after NATO scrambled jets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement